West Seneca, NY

Missing 79-year-old vulnerable adult

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2SIN_0hEEhNDS00

The West Seneca Police Department is asking for help trying to locate Barbara Hulse, a 79-year-old woman with dementia.

She was last seen on Belmont Drive in the town of West Seneca at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, driving a 2014 gray Subaru Forester with New York registration GHZ-2391.

Hulse is 5'03", with grey hair and green eyes. She may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the West Seneca Town Police Department at (716) 674-2280 or call 9-1-1.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

