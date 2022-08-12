Read full article on original website
5 housing workshops scheduled in Fort Pierce for residents
Upcoming housing workshops in Fort Pierce are available to residents who are struggling with housing costs, facing eviction or looking to buy their first home.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home
Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
cw34.com
Incoming new teachers ready for school year after switching careers
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — From COVID-19 protocols to changes in curriculum, every new school year brings its own challenges, anxieties and of course excitement. That’s especially true for new teachers who are just starting out new career paths in education like Katrina Resch. My biggest hope and dream...
veronews.com
Couple gets kick out of taking Vero Beach Karate to new level
Jason and Shannon Wesley have picked up the gauntlet at Vero Beach Karate Association, founded in 1971, after the 2020 passing of VBKA founder William Willis, who had attained the rank of 10th Degree Black Belt in Sanuces Ryu Jiu-Jitsu and the title of Grand Master. Willis already had two...
hometownnewstc.com
Two great shows at Kilted Mermaid in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - This weekend is a good time to check out Kilted Mermaid in downtown Vero Beach. The neighborhood bar features more than 25 wines and 80 craft and import beers and a funky, eclectic atmosphere. Weekend nights also often spotlight the best Florida bands. On Fri., Aug. 12...
sebastiandaily.com
Mandarin Garden Closes. Was it because of the health inspections?
Mandarin Garden, located in the Riverwalk Shopping Center in Roseland, has permanently closed. The only restaurant that served Chinese cuisine without being a take-out-only establishment is gone. While the owners have not publicly stated why they closed, we can only assume that business slowed down because of the repeated shutdowns...
wqcs.org
The Impact of Saharan Dust and Mental Health Care on the Treasure Coast
Fort Pierce - Friday August 12, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media a conversation about Saharan Dust with Dr. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami hurricane researcher working with NOAA’s Atlantic Meteorological Laboratory. He’s an expert on what’s called the Saharan Air Layer. He tracks...
hometownnewstc.com
Council rezones land for fourth Riverland project
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously to approve the rezoning on a 35.7-acre tract of land so GL Homes’ can launch Riverland Center,. its fourth project in the Riverland Kennedy Development of Regional Impact. Planner Daniel Robinson briefly described the company’s plans for the...
cityofstuart.us
Downtown Floating Dock Replacement to Begin Aug. 16
STUART, FL (August 12, 2022) -- The City of Stuart has executed a contract with Underwater Engineering Services, Inc. for the ITB No. 2022-109 City of Stuart Downtown Floating Dock Replacement Project. Work is scheduled to commence on Aug. 16, 2022. The current schedule dictates all work to be completed...
New project will bring homes, restaurants to Palm Beach Gardens
More housing and a new town center with dining, hotels and a grocery store will soon be under construction in Palm Beach Gardens.
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe will serve its final meal today. Why a Jupiter landmark is closing.
JUPITER — When Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Café announced its impending closure this month, Jupiter residents rallied around the restaurant to save it. Loyal customers started two online petitions to keep it open. Many residents became angry with the town over the close, fighting for it to stay on the beach at Carlin Park.
wflx.com
Mandalay farms in Jupiter
Robot workers help worker shortage at sushi restaurant at Delray Marketplace. Restaurants have found creative ways to fill their openings by hiring robots as employees. Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has been going under renovation. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts active shooter training...
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Mia & Chopper! Pets of the week!
Mia is a playful 2-year-old cat that would love an active home. This sweetheart gets along great with other respectful cats and all types of people. She’s talkative, fun, and enjoys pouncing on toys!. Chopper is a 7-year-old, energetic pup who would love a big yard to run around...
WESH
Melbourne restaurant owner recounts 'surreal' Blue Origin flight to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Steve Young was one of six astronauts carried across the Karman line — the official starting point for space that's 62 miles up — on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket last week. The Brevard County restaurant owner is now back home after...
veronews.com
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
floridasportsman.com
WTS Exc. EAA, Witness, 45acp. 10mm calibers, Port St. Lucie, $1100.
Up for sale is a unique, combo 45acp/10mm Tanfoglio Witness that I’ve had since 2006. I function tested and haven’t used since. Stainless, (maybe steel “wonder finish frame? I can’t tell.) with both complete slides, and 2 -10rnd. double stack magazines for 45acp, plus 3 -10rnd. double stack for 10mm. I believe the new 10mm mags hold 12 & 14rnds.
luxuryrealestate.com
Just Listed | 126 N River Drive W
The 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... This rarely available completely renovated custom built estate home with a spectacular resort pool and summer kitchen is the luxury home you've been waiting for!. North Fork is a highly desirable community within The Shores of Jupiter with tennis,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
floridapolitics.com
Third report says Brevard Sheriff pressuring candidates to drop races
Florida Today reports Wayne Ivey tried to get candidates to drop out of races for Judge, Brevard County Commission and School Board and endorse his choice. A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.
cw34.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
