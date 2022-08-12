ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting turned car chase

By Bronson Christian
 3 days ago
One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting occurred as the result of a robbery and led to a car chase.

Las Vegas police have detained one person after an officer-involved shooting near Pecos and Cheyenne. Police apprehended the suspect on Charleston and Decatur.

The call for the shooting came in at 7:12 p.m., LVMPD reports.

Police said to avoid the following areas related to this incident:

  • Craig Road and North 5th Street: entire intersection
  • Decatur Boulevard between W Oakey Boulevard and W Charleston Boulevard: northbound and southbound
  • Desert Inn Road between Jones Boulevard & Duneville Street:

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.

