Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting turned car chase
One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting occurred as the result of a robbery and led to a car chase.
Las Vegas police have detained one person after an officer-involved shooting near Pecos and Cheyenne. Police apprehended the suspect on Charleston and Decatur.
The call for the shooting came in at 7:12 p.m., LVMPD reports.
Police said to avoid the following areas related to this incident:
- Craig Road and North 5th Street: entire intersection
- Decatur Boulevard between W Oakey Boulevard and W Charleston Boulevard: northbound and southbound
- Desert Inn Road between Jones Boulevard & Duneville Street:
Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.
Comments / 1