Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Archives closing exhibit as it returns Native American items to tribes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Department of Archives and History will be closing an exhibit as it starts the process of returning Native American artifacts to tribes. It’s part of an effort to fully comply with the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The Archives currently has 114 sets of human remains and […]
A look at earthquakes in Alabama
Here in the Tennessee Valley, earthquakes don't occur every day but they are certainly not uncommon.
On View: 6 Alabama art exhibits to see before the end of August
From interpretations of what it means to be a Southern artist, to a series of photographs that examine queer identity, here are six art exhibits to see this month at museums, art centers, and galleries around the state. The Alabama Triennia|, Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. What does it...
wtvy.com
Alabama Democrats elect new party chair
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama
‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’
University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
wtvy.com
Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
Alabama reaches 20,000 deaths from COVID-19
Just over 20,000 Alabamians have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Alabama sends support to Kentucky recovery efforts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky for their ongoing flood recovery efforts. The governor shared that the aid is coming through the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) after Kentucky is requiring a need for a logistics section chief. The logistics section chief is already supporting recovery operations in Kentucky, but if there became an immediate need in Alabama, this person would return.
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Here’s One Thing No Alabama Resident Wants To See Coming Home
Living in Alabama can be dangerous, in more ways than one. We have killer snakes, alligators, and bears. Now this is not something we are not aware of. Yet the thought of pulling into my driveway and catching 2 bears in the act, well now that’s a story. See entire video below.
wtvy.com
Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local restaurants and staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Restaurant Week kicks off Friday to show appreciation for local restaurants and their staff. The two-week celebration, hosted by the Alabama Department of Tourism, is held throughout the state and runs through August 28th. The tourism department says Alabama’s restaurants need and deserve our support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Alabama Republicans address adoption costs, parental control ahead of legislative session, election
Alabama’s GOP State Executive Committee gathered in Montgomery for its yearly summer meeting, addressing hot button issues like adoption, Roe v. Wade, parental rights and single-party support. Attendees also included Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt. “We need you now more than ever, because...
thisisalabama.org
One of Alabama’s most unique burgers
Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
MSNBC
“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”
Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
wtvy.com
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Comments / 0