TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Garden Club members traveled to Yellow Springs on Aug. 2 to tour the native plant gardens of Catherine Zimmerman. At the age of five, Zimmerman’s infatuation with flowers and plants was influenced by her father, a farmer. He gave each of his six children a patch of land to grow whatever they wanted. He taught them things like feeding the soil, and in turn, the soil would feed the plants.

