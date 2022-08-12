Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
D.C. Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspects Who Shot Victim
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and...
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
UPDATE, Aug 13, 2022 — The Metropolitan Police Department said the man whom an officer shot and who was accused of assaulting the woman in the case is Rahman Mills, 29. Mills faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigation Team began looking at […]
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at community center in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a community center in the Montrose neighborhood late Friday night, August 12, 2022. The assault was reported at a facility in the 1600 block of Martha Terrace at 11:11 PM. The Rollins Congressional Club is on that block.
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
20 Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating...
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying...
popville.com
Shooting last night in Columbia Heights
From MPD at 12:53am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1200 block of Irving Street NW. No Lookout at this time.”. Updates when/if more is known.
Bay Net
Police Arrest Man With Marijuana, Cocaine, Mushrooms During Traffic Stop
SEVERN, Md. — On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn when the officer observed suspected marijuana within the vehicle. The driver fled on foot into a wooded area. Other officers responded...
Police: Armed man shot by officer during chase in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.
fox40jackson.com
Washington, DC, shooting leaves two juveniles injured: Police
A shooting in Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning has left two juveniles injured. The shooting happened at about 12:22 a.m. on Saturday in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to FOX 5. Police said that a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to a...
WJLA
DC man charged after domestic violence call leads to officer-involved shooting: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that a man injured in Friday's officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner has been charged. Police said they responded to a domestic violence assault involving a handgun at approximately 6:59 p.m. in the rear of the 1900 block of...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
WJLA
NE DC Catholic school target of vandalism, leaders believe as part of hate crime
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Northeast D.C. Catholic school community is reeling after someone vandalized their campus just weeks before the first day of school, destroying their namesake statue. St. Anthony Catholic School is celebrating its 100th year, but the Brookland neighborhood school is having to literally pick up the...
sciotopost.com
One Dead After Jumping From Flaming Car in Barrier Crash in DC While Firing Shots
Washington DC – A man is dead after crashing his car into a barrier in Washington DC and then shooting gun shots. The incident happened at 4 am this morning in the area of East Capitol Street and Second Street hen the man rammed his car into a barricade. Police reported that while the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. He then pulled a gun and fired several shots into the air along East Capitol street. When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself.
25 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint Found Dead In Prince George's County, Owner Says
The search for a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in April has come to a tragic end after he was found dead in Prince George's County, officials say. Bruno was stolen at gunpoint when he and his handler were on a walk in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue in Brightwood Park around 4:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, according to Metropolitan police.
Police Find Greenbelt City Armed Carjacker Using Onboard Tracking System
GREENBELT CITY, MD – An 18-year-old armed carjacker miscalculated technology when he carjacked a victim...
WJLA
1 person found dead after Sunday night shooting in Upper Marlboro: Prince George's police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police responded Sunday to a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro, according to a series of tweets from the department. The incident happened in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court, police said. Officers arrived in the area at approximately 8 p.m.
