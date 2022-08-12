ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica, Jonas Brothers, SZA, and More Set to Help Ring in Global Citizen’s 10th Anniversary

By Alex Hopper
 3 days ago
Metallica, the Jonas Brothers, SZA, and Usher are among the acts slated to play Global Citizen Festival as it marks its 10th anniversary with shows taking place in New York City’s Central Park and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

As always, the Global Citizen Festival will aim to encourage global leaders and corporations to pledge billions to issues such as climate crises, food shortages, and ensuring a better future for women and girls. This year’s festival will take place on September 24.

“I’ve now been involved with Global Citizen since 2016, so seven years now,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will host the New York City show, told Rolling Stone. She added, “I think the audience that comes in are people who are aware of their power in the world, who have already taken action, who care and want to help change the world. Being in a crowd of people who care so much—the energy is just electric.”

The NYC show will be headlined by Metallica, who hasn’t played in the city since 2017. Elsewhere in the lineup are the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, Mariah Carey, and Mickey Guyton. The show in Ghana show boasts not only Usher and SZA but H.E.R, Tems, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy. Tickets to both events are free and can be found on the Global Citizen Website or app.

On top of all the performances, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says, “there’s gonna be some big surprises” to park the anniversary at the New York show. He also talked about his excitement in bringing the show to West Africa for the first time.

“Ghana is honored to host this year’s edition of the Global Citizens Festival. I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you to Accra, the capital of the country at the center of the world,” Ghana’s president, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, says. “Together, let us join hands and help accelerate progress towards the realization of the [sustainable development goals]. We owe to the next generation to live in a world free from poverty, disease, and the degradation of the environment. The time to help make a change is now. We must align forces to make an impact in Africa, and help end extreme poverty. I have called colleague African leaders to join me in September, and help break these systemic barriers that have been affecting our people. Let us build a strong foundation for future generations.”

Photo: Ross Halfin / Nasty Little Man

