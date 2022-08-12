ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen

SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Local family honored with state 4-H award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The State of Illinois is honoring a local family for its efforts in supporting 4-H for five generations. The Vern and Leona Shaffer family on Friday was named the prestigious 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award at the Illinois State Fair. The award was created...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Children's ID wristband offered at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your child a free ID wristband at the Illinois State Fair. Parents can get the wristbands at Illinois State Police Safety Education Tent near the Grandstand. The point of the wristband is to help police find your child if they get lost...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

More than $1 billion in the Illinois Rainy Day Fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, $180 million was added to the state's Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total to $1.036 billion. In April of 2018, the Rainy Day Fund was only $48,327.53. "We’re saving today to invest in tomorrow,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “This latest infusion...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
khqa.com

MoDOT moves up Highway 63 ramp closure to Monday night

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure of the southbound U.S. Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will take place a few hours earlier. MoDOT says crews will now begin work on Monday night, August 15. The project was scheduled to start...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Local law enforcement receive upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Iowa Coaching#The Fort Madison Program
khqa.com

Woman found dead, person of interest arrested

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education

With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy