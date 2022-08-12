Read full article on original website
Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen
SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
Local family honored with state 4-H award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The State of Illinois is honoring a local family for its efforts in supporting 4-H for five generations. The Vern and Leona Shaffer family on Friday was named the prestigious 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award at the Illinois State Fair. The award was created...
Children's ID wristband offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your child a free ID wristband at the Illinois State Fair. Parents can get the wristbands at Illinois State Police Safety Education Tent near the Grandstand. The point of the wristband is to help police find your child if they get lost...
More than $1 billion in the Illinois Rainy Day Fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, $180 million was added to the state's Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total to $1.036 billion. In April of 2018, the Rainy Day Fund was only $48,327.53. "We’re saving today to invest in tomorrow,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “This latest infusion...
Slight decrease in Illinois counties rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced a total of 90 counties in Illinois that are rated high or medium. Forty-two counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, while 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.
MoDOT moves up Highway 63 ramp closure to Monday night
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure of the southbound U.S. Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will take place a few hours earlier. MoDOT says crews will now begin work on Monday night, August 15. The project was scheduled to start...
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
Two-year-old was in serious condition after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
A two-year-old was in serious condition after almost drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states it happened Wednesday at 8:07 pm. The patrol said the child wandered away from a home on Tara Vista Road, near the 26.7-mile marker. People found the...
Woman found dead, person of interest arrested
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education
With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
