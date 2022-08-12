ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
starlocalmedia.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
KBTX.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
KBTX.com

School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
KAGS

Armed duo wanted for Nov. 2021 Navasota bank robbery

NAVASOTA, Texas — The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Navasota Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked suspects who they say robbed a bank back in November. According to a news release, the two reportedly robbed PNC Navasota bank at 603 E. Washington Ave. on...
KBTX.com

Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
kwhi.com

POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS RESOLVED

The Blinn College District gave an “all clear” notice at 10:30 a.m. after issuing an alert at 9 a.m. The situation occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Bryan police say the call was “unsubstantiated”, and that officers will be investigating the...
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
KAGS

Power outages reported across Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities have reported small power outages across Bryan as a result of intense winds and storms. Crews have been dispatched to restore power in the affected areas. The outages come after storms drenched parts of the Brazos Valley and Houston, giving the two areas...
KBTX.com

Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area. According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
News Channel 25

Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown

BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said. At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department. Commuters are being asked to avoid the...
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
KAGS

KAGS

