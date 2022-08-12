Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
starlocalmedia.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
Hollywood makes its way to The Brazos Valley
One local business is getting the opportunity to be featured on the silver screen in an upcoming film set to hit theaters and stream in 2023 with some famous names.
Amazon drones, job fair coming to Century Square College Station starting this Saturday
The Amazon showcase will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and is free for anybody to attend. Amazon representatives will be on-site to show off the drone models to the public and answer any questions about the new delivery method that's coming to College Station this Fall. In addition...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
KBTX.com
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
Camp Periwinkle is saving Texas children's lives one week at a time
BURTON, Texas — Camp Periwinkle is a week-long overnight camp for children ages 7-15 who are currently being treated or previously treated for cancer at Texas Children’s Cancer Center. It returned to in-person this summer for the first time since 2019. "What we try to do is give...
Armed duo wanted for Nov. 2021 Navasota bank robbery
NAVASOTA, Texas — The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Navasota Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked suspects who they say robbed a bank back in November. According to a news release, the two reportedly robbed PNC Navasota bank at 603 E. Washington Ave. on...
KBTX.com
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
kwhi.com
POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS RESOLVED
The Blinn College District gave an “all clear” notice at 10:30 a.m. after issuing an alert at 9 a.m. The situation occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Bryan police say the call was “unsubstantiated”, and that officers will be investigating the...
Texas A&M's OPAS looking for volunteers ahead of 50th anniversary season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — OPAS at Texas A&M will start their 50th season of shows this fall and have asked for students and other members of the public to volunteer their time to assist on performance nights. The Aggie organization has provided the Rudder Theater as a venue for...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While investigating a SWAT call in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive Friday, Bryan police say they discovered multiple children living in hazardous and deplorable conditions. According to arrest affidavits obtained by KBTX, Gregory and Jennie Page were arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with four...
College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8. The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup. According to Krispy Kreme's website,...
Power outages reported across Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities have reported small power outages across Bryan as a result of intense winds and storms. Crews have been dispatched to restore power in the affected areas. The outages come after storms drenched parts of the Brazos Valley and Houston, giving the two areas...
KBTX.com
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area. According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
News Channel 25
Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown
BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said. At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department. Commuters are being asked to avoid the...
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
KAGS
