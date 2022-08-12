Read full article on original website
claremont-courier.com
Preparation: the secret sauce for success
Over my previous six-plus years as reporter and columnist with the COURIER, mine was a simple existence: I worked mostly from home, in flip-flops and shorts, researched and wrote my stuff, and helped in the office with copy editing on Thursdays. Now as editor I’m in the office every day...
claremont-courier.com
Claremont man charged in death of Murrieta woman
A woman who died in Murrieta on Friday may have sustained her injuries in Claremont, according to police, and a City of Trees man has been arrested and charged in her death. . At 10:35 a.m. Friday, August 12, Murrieta police received a 911 call regarding a woman needing assistance in the parking lot of the police station.
