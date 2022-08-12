Read full article on original website
Leaders agree action is necessary to improve education proficiency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s leaders agree improvements to the state’s schools are necessary as education proficiency continues to lag. The discussion about the need for action stems from the state Department of Education’s release of statewide assessment data from the 2021-2022 academic year. While students made academic progress from the prior year — when classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic — proficiency rates still lagged behind previous years.
Guard members begin training for jail help Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time since 2018, the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is calling on the West Virginia National Guard to help it give a break to some overworked correctional officers. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday calling on the Guard to help...
DMV makes improvements to REAL ID application process
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s a new digital service at the state Division of Motor Vehicles’ that gives drivers better access to obtaining a REAL ID. REAL ID Headstart offers a guided path through pre-enrollment by allowing applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents and schedule their REAL ID appointment.
Delaware company acquiring South Charleston-based Clearon
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Delaware-based chemical company announced Friday its plans to acquire Clearon Corp. and its South Charleston plant. Solenis wants to finalize its acquisition before the end of the year. The companies will continue to act independently from the other until the transaction is complete. Clearon...
State treasurer’s office announces anniversary SMART529 scholarship sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To commemorate the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan, state Treasurer Riley Moore has announced a scholarship sweepstakes. West Virginia families can enter their children aged 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships which will be randomly awarded...
City of Huntington officials hopeful following bid letting on Hal Greer Blvd project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A major renovation project to Huntington’s Hal Greer Boulevard is one step closer following the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) accepting bids on the plan in the past week. The DOH announced the project, which stretches from Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue in Huntington,...
3 Fayette County adults going to prison for roles in little girl’s death
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A Fayette County father and two women are going to prison for 3 to 15 years for mistreating the man’s young daughter and then ignoring her when she got sick before she died. Eight-year-old Raylee Browning’s father, his girlfriend at the time and her sister...
Man charged in fair road collision
MASON COUNTY. W.V.a. — A man is charged with DUI causing injury after hitting 5 people walking near the Mason County Fair. Deputies allege Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, was driving drunk when he struck the pedestrians near the fair’s front gate Friday night. Four of the 5 were...
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
Suspect in Charleston murder in custody
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man wanted for a Friday evening murder in the city is now in custody. Police arrested Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle around midnight Friday in the Charleston city limits. He was being sought for the murder of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston earlier in the evening.
One person dead in Kanawha County house fire
GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
North Carolina man wounded in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man is hospitalized after he was ambushed while sitting in a Charleston parking lot early Friday morning. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, N.C., was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car at a vacant parking lot on Charleston’s west side. According to police Mitchell was there to meet another individual, but instead came under fire from a stranger.
Father-son argument in Lincoln County turns into fire
SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va. — A father and son in Lincoln County are hospitalized with severe burns after an argument got out of control. State Police say they are still trying to sort out what happened at the home on Upper Mud River Road Thursday night near the community of Spurlockville.
Lee hopes to see South Charleston show growth in first season as head coach
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Carl Lee prepares for his first season as head coach of South Charleston’s football program, he does so with a reshaped roster that will be forced to navigate one of the state’s more challenging schedules. Yet Lee, a Marshall Hall of Famer...
Huff non-committal on starting quarterback, says Herd evaluating all options
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — If Marshall football fans were asked the likely choice to be the Herd’s starting quarterback going into fall practices, more often than not, Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi would be the answer. Yet Marshall head coach Charles Huff says fans show slow those expectations, as...
