Education

News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases

One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
Charleston City Paper

Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight

It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
coladaily.com

SCDHHS launches online portal for address change requests

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) has launched a new portal that enables members to update their address and contact information online. Through the portal, Healthy Connections Medicaid members can change their address and contact information quickly and at a time convenient for them. According to...
wpde.com

South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
abccolumbia.com

SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign. Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more. To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment. The SC State...
lonelyplanet.com

South Carolina on a shoestring – how to enjoy the Palmetto state on a budget

A trip to South Carolina can be pricey, or pocket-friendly if you follow our top tips © AE Pictures Inc / Getty Images. South Carolina is a place where you can easily splurge or save depending on the direction your itinerary takes. At the lavish end of the spectrum, you can enjoy five-star boutique hotels and fine dining with authentic Southern flair in the capital, Columbia, and the cobblestone-clad port city of Charleston.
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: South Carolina residents to get up to $700 by December

South Carolina is rolling out tax rebates worth up to $700 following a nearly $1 billion budget surplus. To be eligible, South Carolina taxpayers must file their state income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will then determine the amount a taxpayer is eligible to receive and dole out payments via direct deposit or paper checks before Dec. 31.
WIS
WMBF

WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. Former WMBF Sports...
WLTX.com

South Carolina native turns 105 in North Carolina

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
WRDW-TV

12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
