Watch: Green Day Perform With a 10-year-old Super Fan at Outside Lands

Green Day brought a 10-year-old super fan up on stage to perform with them during their recent headlining set at California’s Outside Lands festival.

The rock trio topped the bill at the three-day event, delivering a setlist that spanned their entire career on the Lands End main stage. During the set, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong pointed out a young fan in the crowd named Montgomery and asked him to join Green Day for a special performance.

“Do you really know how to play?” Armstrong asked. “Alright, kid – get your ass up here!”

This morning (August 11), the band shared footage from the moment on social media. The clip sees Armstrong pull Montgomery onto the stage before handing him a white guitar. In another fan-shot video, Montgomery enthusiastically fist pumped at the crowd.

Montgomery then began strumming along to a cover of Operation Ivy’s 1989 track “Knowledge” before making his way down the runway towards the audience.

After the special performance, Armstrong told the young fan that he could keep the guitar he played on stage before starting a chant of “Monty’s” name. The trio then trekked right along in their setlist, performing their 1994 track “Basket Case.” Watch Monty’s performance below.

Last month, Green Day played an intimate warm-up show in Chicago ahead of their headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022. They took to the stage at the city’s 1,100-capacity Metro venue, playing a setlist full of older and rare material.

(Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)