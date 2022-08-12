ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
claremont-courier.com

Claremont man charged in death of Murrieta woman

A woman who died in Murrieta on Friday may have sustained her injuries in Claremont, according to police, and a City of Trees man has been arrested and charged in her death. . At 10:35 a.m. Friday, August 12, Murrieta police received a 911 call regarding a woman needing assistance in the parking lot of the police station.

Comments / 0

Community Policy