FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mobile Recovery Centers coming to Magoffin, Owsley counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are opening Aug. 14, 2022 in Magoffin and Owsley County to assist Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the Eastern Kentucky flooding. Mobile Center Location:. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley...
Roundabout project progressing in Montgomery County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. The Roundabout project is progressing and on schedule for downtown Mt. Sterling. The location is the intersection of Indian Mound Drive/KY 686 and Spencer Road/KY 713. Roundabouts are one of the...
FEMA updates for flood victims in Eastern KY
Residents needing help with their cleanup efforts can contact the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 606-268-0896. Crisis Cleanup will connect residents with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities to help with drywall, flooring and appliance removal, fallen trees and mold mitigation. All services are free and will end August 19, 2022.
Small Town America Festival highlights Mt. Sterling’s downtown charm
MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- In Mount Sterling, hundreds ventured out into downtown for the annual Small Town America Festival. The event included a talent show, corn hole tournament, and more than 50 hand-made craft vendors. There was also a farmer’s market, a car show, and live music. During the festival,...
