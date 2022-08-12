ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Hill, KY

WTVQ

Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers have opened to assist Kentucky flood survivors. The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville. The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Mobile Recovery Centers coming to Magoffin, Owsley counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are opening Aug. 14, 2022 in Magoffin and Owsley County to assist Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the Eastern Kentucky flooding. Mobile Center Location:. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Roundabout project progressing in Montgomery County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. The Roundabout project is progressing and on schedule for downtown Mt. Sterling. The location is the intersection of Indian Mound Drive/KY 686 and Spencer Road/KY 713. Roundabouts are one of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

FEMA updates for flood victims in Eastern KY

Residents needing help with their cleanup efforts can contact the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 606-268-0896. Crisis Cleanup will connect residents with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities to help with drywall, flooring and appliance removal, fallen trees and mold mitigation. All services are free and will end August 19, 2022.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
