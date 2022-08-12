ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Proud: New Jersey musical ‘Camp’ finally makes its way to NYC

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

It is the Jersey-iest show near Broadway since “The Jersey Boys.” “Camp” is a new musical playing in New York City and every person in the cast is from the Garden State.

It is a musical set at the fictional Camp Goody Goody. Twenty-three of its cast members are New Jersey students.

The production played to sold-out crowds at the Middletown Arts Center three years ago. The timeline to bring it to New York was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playwright David Meenan kept the cast together through the pandemic and promised to bring the music to New York. The show will go on through Aug. 21.

