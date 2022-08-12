ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

Massapequa Little Leaguers spread World Series fever

By News 12 Staff
The Massapequa Little Leaguers are playing in the East Region Little League championship on Friday, where the winner will earn a spot in the Little League World Series.

