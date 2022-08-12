Police: Man drowns in Byram River

Police say a man drowned in the Byram River in Port Chester.

Port Chester police say the received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday reporting that a man who went swimming never came up from the water.

He was last seen under the I-95 bridge.

Officers searched the shore by land, air and water with help from other departments and the Coast Guard.

They discovered his body in about 10 feet of water.

Authorities have not released his name because his family resides in another county and haven’t been told of the death yet.