Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC’s Beschloss, former CIA director Hayden ‘suggest’ Trump be executed for having nuclear documents
MSNBC contributor and historian Michael Beschloss posted a tweet on Thursday evening recounting historical figures who had been executed for sharing U.S. nuclear secrets with foreign governments, and a former CIA chief shared the post with his own approving tweet. Conservative commentator Jerry Dunleavy accused Beschloss of "suggesting that Trump...
CNN White House correspondent admits Biden looked 'feeble,' 'mismanaged' WH, but argues things have changed
CNN published an analysis piece by its White House correspondent, John Harwood, that argued President Biden has rebound despite previously looking "feeble" in office. "Joe Biden is no more or less capable a president than he was two months ago. His staff is no more or less competent," Harwood began.
Sean Hannity: There were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump
Sean Hannity discussed how the DOJ and The FBI have made two main efforts to bring down former President Trump on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a text from August the eighth, 2016. Why do we stop here? Stay with us. At the time, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page – absolutely distraught. She was terrified at the prospect that Donald Trump would be elected president. She texted her colleague and lover. Top FBI investigator Peter Strzok quoting, quote, Trump's not ever going to become president. Right.
Bill Maher admits FBI raid is 'saving Trump politically' just as his fortune was 'finally falling'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher took no pleasure to acknowledge that this week's FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago could ultimately benefit former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly hinted at another bid for the White House. After poking fun at the "items" that were found in Trump's safe, Maher questioned during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After raid, former Clinton aide suggests Trump giving dirt to Putin
Before the FBI's search warrant on Mar-a-Lago was unsealed Friday, Democratic strategist Jennifer Palmieri suggested former President Donald Trump provided "Kompromat" — or damaging information on a world leader — to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Palmieri, director of communications for Hillary of America's 2016 campaign, never mentioned Trump...
Trump is under 'constant assault' because he is an 'existential threat' to the establishment: Crowley
Trump is under 'constant assault' because he is an 'existential threat' to the establishment: Crowley.
Attorney General Garland set a fire with Trump raid and is clueless about how to put it out
Attorney General Merrick Garland proved Thursday that he is better at starting a fire than at putting one out. Earlier this week, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a warrant, in search of evidence of a crime, of a former president’s home. This...
Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate
"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
RELATED PEOPLE
Andrew McCarthy Reacts To Unsealing Of FBI Warrant Used In Trump Search: ‘This Warrant Is Clearly Not Limited To Classified Information’
Andrew McCarthy, Fox News Contributor, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the unsealing of the warrant used in the FBI raid of Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The unsealed warrant reveals the FBI took several sets of classified and top secret documents during the hours-long search at Mar-A-Lago.
Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday. "Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland," Greene tweeted. The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he...
Fox News Poll: Record 70% say life will be worse for next generation
Against the backdrop of mass shootings, foreign policy showdowns, inflation woes, and a pandemic, the latest Fox News survey finds a record-high number of registered voters think life for the next generation of Americans will be worse than it is today. A majority, 70%, says life will be worse for...
Digging for dirt: Former attorney general says FBI raid was attempt to tie Trump to Jan. 6 criminal activity
Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey criticized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as an attempt to take down former President Trump. On "Sunday Morning Futures," Mukasey highlighted the inconsistencies between the messaging from the Department of Justice and FBI and the documents taken during the early morning raid. MICHAEL MUKASEY:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greg Gutfeld: FBI's seizure of classified records from Mar-a-Lago sounds like every hoax we've heard before
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld slammed the FBI's seizure of classified records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: If he actually went home with extremely sensitive material, and now he won't give them back, why do you think he would do that? Do you think he's planning on selling these secrets to Russia or is he going to build his own missile in Bedminster? He already has the bunkers (it's a golf course joke). But this doesn't sound at all hysterical, does it? This is not an affidavit. It's gaffe-davit. I just coined that phrase. You can't take anything seriously when it sounds like every hoax that has come before it.
Former AG Whitaker calls out Merrick Garland: They wanted to cause 'firestorm' with Trump raid
Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday on "Fox & Friends," saying the Justice Department created a "complete firestorm" by raiding Mar-a-Lago to seize classified documents from former President Trump. MATT WHITAKER: This has caused a complete firestorm they should have anticipated. And it does...
Americans have good reason to think the FBI treats Republicans differently than Democrats: Gowdy
"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy examined the country's diminishing faith in the Justice Department and the FBI on his show over the weekend following the FBI's raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last week. TREY GOWDY: Politics ruins whatever it touches. Religion, education, sports and our justice...
FBI raid of Trump’s residence is a violation of his ‘fourth amendment rights’: Former Trump White House attorney
FBI raid of Trump’s residence is a violation of his ‘fourth amendment rights’: Former Trump White House attorney.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Constitutional attorney on Mar-a-Lago raid: Declassifying government documents is a granted authority of any President
Constitutional attorney on Mar-a-Lago raid: Declassifying government documents is a granted authority of any President.
Support for Manchin-Schumer spending bill could be final blow for 5 most vulnerable House Democrats
The five House Democrats running for re-election in districts won by former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election face a giant hurdle this week that raises doubts about whether they could survive facing off against their Republican challengers in the November midterm elections. The House is set for a...
Greg Gutfeld: Democrats are suddenly against criticizing law enforcement
Yeah. Happy Friday, everyone. What a week, huh? So let's look back at this mess. First, let's assess the raid that the cartoon owl had briefed us about. Roll it... AG MERRICK GARLAND: First, I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. Second, the department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is a standard practice, to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken. Third... I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants.
New York Mayor Eric Adams takes local media heat over migrant scandal
After being called out by multiple outlets after not taking questions Thursday about allegations a city official was fired for raising concerns about conditions for migrants arriving in the Big Apple, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams finally addressed the issue in a radio interview Friday. Julie Savel, the...
Fox News
778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0