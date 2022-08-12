ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Sean Hannity: There were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump

Sean Hannity discussed how the DOJ and The FBI have made two main efforts to bring down former President Trump on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a text from August the eighth, 2016. Why do we stop here? Stay with us. At the time, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page – absolutely distraught. She was terrified at the prospect that Donald Trump would be elected president. She texted her colleague and lover. Top FBI investigator Peter Strzok quoting, quote, Trump's not ever going to become president. Right.
Fox News

After raid, former Clinton aide suggests Trump giving dirt to Putin

Before the FBI's search warrant on Mar-a-Lago was unsealed Friday, Democratic strategist Jennifer Palmieri suggested former President Donald Trump provided "Kompromat" — or damaging information on a world leader — to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Palmieri, director of communications for Hillary of America's 2016 campaign, never mentioned Trump...
Fox News

Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate

"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
Fox News

Andrew McCarthy Reacts To Unsealing Of FBI Warrant Used In Trump Search: ‘This Warrant Is Clearly Not Limited To Classified Information’

Andrew McCarthy, Fox News Contributor, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the unsealing of the warrant used in the FBI raid of Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The unsealed warrant reveals the FBI took several sets of classified and top secret documents during the hours-long search at Mar-A-Lago.
Fox News

Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday. "Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland," Greene tweeted. The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he...
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: FBI's seizure of classified records from Mar-a-Lago sounds like every hoax we've heard before

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld slammed the FBI's seizure of classified records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: If he actually went home with extremely sensitive material, and now he won't give them back, why do you think he would do that? Do you think he's planning on selling these secrets to Russia or is he going to build his own missile in Bedminster? He already has the bunkers (it's a golf course joke). But this doesn't sound at all hysterical, does it? This is not an affidavit. It's gaffe-davit. I just coined that phrase. You can't take anything seriously when it sounds like every hoax that has come before it.
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Democrats are suddenly against criticizing law enforcement

Yeah. Happy Friday, everyone. What a week, huh? So let's look back at this mess. First, let's assess the raid that the cartoon owl had briefed us about. Roll it... AG MERRICK GARLAND: First, I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. Second, the department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is a standard practice, to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken. Third... I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants.
Fox News

New York Mayor Eric Adams takes local media heat over migrant scandal

After being called out by multiple outlets after not taking questions Thursday about allegations a city official was fired for raising concerns about conditions for migrants arriving in the Big Apple, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams finally addressed the issue in a radio interview Friday. Julie Savel, the...
