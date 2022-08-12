Read full article on original website
PGA Tour
Five Things to Know: Wilmington CC
Wilmington CC will host the second stop of FedExCup Playoffs with the BMW Championship. (Western Golf Association) The second stop in the FedExCup Playoffs goes to The First State, as the BMW Championship arrives at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club. While the course has more than a century of history and has hosted a variety of high-level events, this will be the first time the PGA TOUR visits.
Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?
If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
Pa. high school metal band reaches the next stage at Musikfest
A football player and a marching band drummer are just two of the local high school students that formed the metal band, "Devixe."
This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey
Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PhillyBite
Experience Food Nostalgia of The 50's at Nifty Fifty's
- The Three Musketeers (Autumn Lockwood, Kevin Waddy, and Michelle Leonard) got together again at Nifty Fifty's in Fishtown at 2431 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Earlier, we had been looking at homes in the area. Realtor Dana Friedman had suggested that we go to Nifty Fifty's for burgers and shakes, and once again, Dana was right.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Doubleheader steam locomotives pull Reading & Northern Iron Horse Ramble
The Reading & Northern Passenger Department held its Iron Horse Ramble on Saturday, August 13, 2022, traveling from the Reading Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County. What makes this excursion extra special is the addition of two steam locomotives, #2102 and #425, being used to...
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to U.S. 1 and Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange
BENSALEM, TWP, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place at night next week on U.S. 1 and at the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Bensalem Interchange, and on Street Road (Route 132) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, for paving, bridge painting and other construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
pugetsound.media
Jennifer Lee Leaves FOX 13 For Philadelphia Gig
Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
See Which Local Areas Are Among the Top Ten Philadelphia Region Zip Codes with Largest Home Price Increases
The two Bucks County areas made the list of the Philadelphia areas to see a hike in housing prices. Pipersville and Telford made a recent list of ten Philadelphia-area zip codes to see significant increases in housing prices back in July. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the price increases for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Locks Down Two Philly Locations
The lauded dumpling distributor will begin setting up shop in Philadelphia later this year and early next
phl17.com
Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day
Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
Roadway Restrictions Next Week in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations...
NBC Philadelphia
Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown
Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
tornadopix.com
Openings and Closing: Business events across the region | Business news
From new approved apartments to restaurants that have reopened and are ready to serve, here’s a weekly look at what’s happening with businesses in your area. Alfie’s Kitchen: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off the Sullivan Trail closed after five...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
streetfoodblog.com
New Eatery Opens Doorways Alongside Mill Road
The warmth within the kitchen, the road on the pastry counter, and the seven occupied tables that comfortably accommodate 25 folks appear a great omen for Loretta’s, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, opened final month in Bristol Borough. Loretta’s proprietor, Lou Busico, the son of distinguished Bucks County protection...
