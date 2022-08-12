ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PGA Tour

Five Things to Know: Wilmington CC

Wilmington CC will host the second stop of FedExCup Playoffs with the BMW Championship. (Western Golf Association) The second stop in the FedExCup Playoffs goes to The First State, as the BMW Championship arrives at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club. While the course has more than a century of history and has hosted a variety of high-level events, this will be the first time the PGA TOUR visits.
WILMINGTON, DE
LehighValleyLive.com

Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?

If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
EASTON, PA
DELCO.Today

This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey

Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Sports
City
California, PA
City
Newtown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Washington, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Experience Food Nostalgia of The 50's at Nifty Fifty's

- The Three Musketeers (Autumn Lockwood, Kevin Waddy, and Michelle Leonard) got together again at Nifty Fifty's in Fishtown at 2431 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Earlier, we had been looking at homes in the area. Realtor Dana Friedman had suggested that we go to Nifty Fifty's for burgers and shakes, and once again, Dana was right.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Usa Triathlon#Gold Medalist#Sports#U S Olympic#Israeli#Arab#American#East German
pugetsound.media

Jennifer Lee Leaves FOX 13 For Philadelphia Gig

Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
phl17.com

Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day

Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown

Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
BETHLEHEM, PA
tornadopix.com

Openings and Closing: Business events across the region | Business news

From new approved apartments to restaurants that have reopened and are ready to serve, here’s a weekly look at what’s happening with businesses in your area. Alfie’s Kitchen: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off the Sullivan Trail closed after five...
NAZARETH, PA
streetfoodblog.com

New Eatery Opens Doorways Alongside Mill Road

The warmth within the kitchen, the road on the pastry counter, and the seven occupied tables that comfortably accommodate 25 folks appear a great omen for Loretta’s, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, opened final month in Bristol Borough. Loretta’s proprietor, Lou Busico, the son of distinguished Bucks County protection...
BRISTOL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy