Iowa Secretary of State giving counties $1k to improve voter access

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is providing a $1,000 grant to every county in the state to improve voter access ahead of the 2022 general election. The grant is intended for counties to partner with local advocacy organizations and self-advocates to...
Tri-state campaign to eliminate boating while intoxicated

Eliminating boating while intoxicated on the Mississippi River will be the focus of a campaign by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin natural resources agencies and co-sponsored by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators to bring added awareness of the dangers of operating a boat while impaired.
Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech

LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
