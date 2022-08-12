Read full article on original website
Iowa Secretary of State giving counties $1k to improve voter access
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is providing a $1,000 grant to every county in the state to improve voter access ahead of the 2022 general election. The grant is intended for counties to partner with local advocacy organizations and self-advocates to...
Tri-state campaign to eliminate boating while intoxicated
Eliminating boating while intoxicated on the Mississippi River will be the focus of a campaign by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin natural resources agencies and co-sponsored by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators to bring added awareness of the dangers of operating a boat while impaired.
Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech
LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
Willie Ray Fairley, hands out more than 1,500 meals to Kentucky flood victims
Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie's Ray Q Shack, is helping families affected by floods in eastern Kentucky. On Facebook, Fairley gives an update on his trip by first mentioning "it's hot hot here." As lines built up, Fairley and his "crew" donated nearly 1,100 meals on Sunday, August 7th...
Record K-12 education investment weakened by inflation, some school leaders say
LANSING, Mich. — As parents and students count down for a new school year, Michigan schools are preparing to see a boost in funding as they continue to battle a laundry list of challenges in low staffing, political attacks, and inflation. Michigan schools have long been underfunded, advocates and...
