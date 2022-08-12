ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
Urbana, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Wyoming, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Wyoming State
State
Ohio State
Urbana, OH
Government
Champaign County, OH
Government
City
Mechanicsburg, OH
County
Champaign County, OH
City
Urbana, OH
The Lima News

Opening day parade offers fair treats for all

LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
LIMA, OH
Urbana Citizen

10th Annual Fearless 5K is Aug. 20

MECHANICSBURG – The 10th Annual Fearless 5K hosted by Running4Life is set for Saturday August 20 at 10 a.m., Goshen Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. Running4Life has helped 28 youth, 20 years of age and under, in the past 10 years. Their focus is on those suffering from serious or life-threatening disease, injury or illness.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
wnewsj.com

Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
WILMINGTON, OH
Lima News

Few area schools plan to arm teachers

DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
OHIO STATE
Bellefontaine Examiner

City spotlighted in new mural

Another mural popped up in downtown Bellefontaine Friday, with the Logan County Visitor’s Bureau installing a “Greetings from Bellefontaine” mural on the side of the Hi-Point Graphics owned-building at 127 E. Chillicothe Ave., also home to All-Around Awards and the Bellefontaine Examiner. The artwork faces Opera Street and features the Holland Theatre, Ohio’s highest point at Campbell Hill, the Logan County History Center and Transportation Museum, local culinary fare, the Logan County Courthouse and fountain, McKinley Street and the Oldest Concrete Street in America sign. Aug. 5, the Mills Brothers were honored with a mural created by LoCo Art students and a dedication at 207 S. Main St., which faces Chillicothe Avenue. (EXAMINER PHOTO | LORI KROUSKOP)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
police1.com

Ohio PD: Officers no longer need to cover up their tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A police department in Ohio has officially changed its tattoo policy. Now, Middletown Division of Police officers are no longer required to cover up their tattoos. The policy change was shared on the department’s Facebook page. The department said they’re hoping the change will attract new recruits that “may have been apprehensive about applying due to the tattoo restrictions.”
MIDDLETOWN, OH
peakofohio.com

Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners

The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival

EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Tire Recycling Day set for Sept. 21

GREENVILLE – Tired of looking at those old tires lying around? Not only are they an eyesore, they can be dangerous. The Darke County Solid Waste District wants to help you with your tire problem. The district and EPA will be sponsoring a used tire collection on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Bonbright to merge with Springfield-area beverage distributor

A deal two decades in the making, Dayton’s Bonbright Distributors is merging with Springfield’s Bobby Fisher Distributing, Brock Anderson III, chairman and chief executive of Bonbright, said Thursday. “We’ve done a few big deals in our company’s history, but this is the biggest,” Anderson said.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend

FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
FAIRBORN, OH
Urbana Citizen

Goddard is King of the Ring

On Thursday afternoon, the showmanship winners representing 10 different species competed in the 2022 King of the Ring contest at the Champaign County Fair. The contestants were each required to show 10 species including horses, poultry, rabbits, goats, beef steer, sheep, dairy heifers and swine. The winner was chosen based...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
tippnews.com

Seeking Solitude & Mindfulness in Miami County

There are times when you just need to get away for a while. Miami County has plenty to offer all of our visitors: invigorating hikes, local shops, fabulous restaurants…and even places where you can soak in the solitude. One of the most treasured – and preserved – activities is...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

