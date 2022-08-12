Another mural popped up in downtown Bellefontaine Friday, with the Logan County Visitor’s Bureau installing a “Greetings from Bellefontaine” mural on the side of the Hi-Point Graphics owned-building at 127 E. Chillicothe Ave., also home to All-Around Awards and the Bellefontaine Examiner. The artwork faces Opera Street and features the Holland Theatre, Ohio’s highest point at Campbell Hill, the Logan County History Center and Transportation Museum, local culinary fare, the Logan County Courthouse and fountain, McKinley Street and the Oldest Concrete Street in America sign. Aug. 5, the Mills Brothers were honored with a mural created by LoCo Art students and a dedication at 207 S. Main St., which faces Chillicothe Avenue. (EXAMINER PHOTO | LORI KROUSKOP)

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO