A Harry Caray hologram sang the 7th inning stretch at the Field of Dreams Game and baseball fans were creeped out

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Few experiences epitomize how beautiful the sport of baseball can be than the Field of Dreams game. There’s supposed to be something magical about this makeshift game played in the Iowa corn. Unfortunately, it seems Major League Baseball wanted to ruin that with overindulgence in creepy technology.

Earlier this week, word leaked that the late Harry Caray — a long-time broadcaster most famous for his work with the Cubs — would appear at the game in hologram form. (Note: Caray was known for embellishing the seventh-inning stretch, especially in Chicago.) Given that Caray has been dead for decades, it sounded like a bad idea on Wednesday. It also sounded like a bad idea given the less colorful aspects of Caray’s history, like that he was often rumored to be drinking alcohol in the booth or his infamous racist comments on air about former Asian MLB pitcher Hideo Nomo.

It still sounded like a bad idea on Thursday, before the proceedings. So, as everyone thought, of course it didn’t go well:

Oh dear God, what is that on screen? Terrifying! Who in the MLB offices greenlit this idea? Is it because Caray was a “throwback”? Well, he wasn’t a throwback for the best reasons! This plan for the Fields of Dreams game was better left in the drafts.

Anyway, apropos of nothing, I’m definitely not sleeping tonight.

MLB fans were so creeped out by the Harry Caray hologram at the Field of Dreams game

