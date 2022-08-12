Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
WCJB
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist speaks at Souls to the Polls in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters can now cast their ballots with early voting already started throughout North Central Florida. Many people in Gainesville informed themselves on candidates running in alachua county and in the state of Florida at Souls to the Polls. “Black voters, other minority voters or disenfranchised voters...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are meeting Monday to replace another important position in the city. A special meeting will take place at City Hall to replace outgoing city attorney Fred Koberlien. He is running unopposed to be the Third Judicial Circuit Court judge. The meeting starts at five p.m.
WCJB
Lake City District 10: Three candidates are competing for one city council seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Chevella Young has been a resident of Lake City for 31 years. . She said she’s witnessed the city’s growth but believes her ideas can improve parks and recreation. . “I’m very serious about our children, our parks, and recreation of course...
ocala-news.com
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
WCJB
Ocala CEP focuses on Sonic Drive-In
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One nationwide fast food chain serves thousands in Ocala and Marion County. This episode of the weekly buzz features Sonic Drive-In. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
tornadopix.com
Landlords raise their arms over Gainesville’s comprehensive rental inspection program
Inspection records show that the City of Gainesville’s program that is designed to screen rental properties for safety and energy efficiency standards cites landlords for many decorative details such as door and landscaping paint. The owners are so unhappy that they hire a lawyer to sue the city. Some...
Murder near Grace Marketplace
Investigation Header(public license) The recent brutal murder of one homeless man by another just outside of Grace Marketplace this past week may leave you wondering what type of place it actually is, what is it they do there, and is it safe for our community? This has not been the first killing in or near Grace Marketplace.
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
alachuachronicle.com
Parents question whether school board candidates who block them on Facebook will listen to concerns if they’re elected
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County School Board candidates Tina Certain, Prescott Cowles, and Sarah Rockwell have been accused by several local parents of deleting Facebook comments and questions posted on their official campaign Facebook pages and then blocking access to those pages, which means the parents who were blocked can’t view any of the content.
usf.edu
Band alumni to protest after request to reincorporate traditional Black marching style was declined
Eastside High School’s band used to march in the style of historically Black colleges and universities, like Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and Bethune-Cookman, beginning under its first director Richard Parker. This summer, alumni band members made a formal request to school officials to reincorporate elements of the traditional...
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
ocala-news.com
Resident says casino would benefit Marion County
I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for attempting to run somebody over following an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting someone with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened to...
WCJB
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
WCJB
Mural calling for a review of GPD K-9 policy repainted after being defaced with hate messages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika. Organizers are calling for the Gainesville Police Department to review and change their use of force policies regarding K-9′s after Terrell Bradley was mauled by a K-9 after running from officers.
WCJB
Layoffs hit Gainesville Sun after poor second quarter results at parent company
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalism in North Central Florida is taking a big hit. Workers at the Gainesville Sun tell us that Friday three more employees have been laid off. It’s part of a massive layoff by owner Gannett, but it is not clear yet how many workers were let go across its system of newspapers Friday.
