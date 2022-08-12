ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are meeting Monday to replace another important position in the city. A special meeting will take place at City Hall to replace outgoing city attorney Fred Koberlien. He is running unopposed to be the Third Judicial Circuit Court judge. The meeting starts at five p.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Elections
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP focuses on Sonic Drive-In

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One nationwide fast food chain serves thousands in Ocala and Marion County. This episode of the weekly buzz features Sonic Drive-In. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL
#Primary Election#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#The School Board
Matthew C. Woodruff

Murder near Grace Marketplace

Investigation Header(public license) The recent brutal murder of one homeless man by another just outside of Grace Marketplace this past week may leave you wondering what type of place it actually is, what is it they do there, and is it safe for our community? This has not been the first killing in or near Grace Marketplace.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Parents question whether school board candidates who block them on Facebook will listen to concerns if they’re elected

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County School Board candidates Tina Certain, Prescott Cowles, and Sarah Rockwell have been accused by several local parents of deleting Facebook comments and questions posted on their official campaign Facebook pages and then blocking access to those pages, which means the parents who were blocked can’t view any of the content.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ocala-news.com

Resident says casino would benefit Marion County

I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
OCALA, FL

