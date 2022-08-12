Kerry Weyers, 47, of Perry peacefully passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery near Perry, Iowa.

