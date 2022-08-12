Read full article on original website
Donna Lou White
Donna Lou White, 87, of Des Moines, died March 19, 2022. There will be a celebration of life 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Urbandale Senior Center, 7305 Aurora in Urbandale. Her remains will be released to the Heavens at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Jerusalem Church Evergreen Cemetery, 1103 Joshua Avenue, Creston. A light lunch will follow.
Kerry Weyers of Perry
Kerry Weyers, 47, of Perry peacefully passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery near Perry, Iowa.
Adel Chamber hosts 42nd annual Sweet Corn Festival
The 42nd annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival opened with a 9:30 a.m. parade Saturday, and by 11 a.m. the grounds around the county courthouse were dense with corn-loving suburbanites, basking in the sun and waiting to fill their plates. Some 10 tons of sweet corn were consumed by the early...
Armed Des Moines teen defaces Jordan Creek concrete
A Des Moines teenager with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday night after impressing his initials into fresh concrete at the Jordan Creek mall. Jaden Michael Graham, 18, of 1521 E. 17th Court, Des Moines, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
Two-vehicle collision wakens Perry neighborhood Saturday night
A pickup truck and a car collided late Saturday night in Perry, bringing the Dallas County EMS to the scene in order examine the victims for injuries. The vehicles collided about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Third and Ann streets in southern Perry. Both the GMC truck and the...
Dry conditions, hot temperatures lead to a burn ban
What started as an unseasonably warm and dry June has progressed through to July and into August. Greenfield firefighters were dispatched to a hay bale fire north of Greenfield on Friday. They requested mutual aid from departments from Fontanelle and Orient on scene before they were able to get the blaze extinguished.
IOWA STATE FAIR BEGINS 11 DAY RUN IN DES MOINES
THE IOWA STATE FAIR OPENED TODAY (THURSDAY) AND C-E-O GARY SLATER SAYS THERE’S PLENTY TO WATCH AND DO:. GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE EXPECTS THERE WILL BE GOOD ATTENDANCE THIS YEAR AS PEOPLE LOOK FOR SOME ENTERTAINMENT. STFAIR2 OC………HAS TO OFFER” :08. THE IOWA STATE...
Iowa WBB Set For Big-Time Games in Non-Conference Schedule
The non-conference portion of the 2022-23 schedule is set for the Iowa women’s basketball team — and Bluder’s Bunch is set for some real doozies. Let’s take a look. FRI 10/28/22 Nebraska-Kearney (exhibition) Iowa City, IA. MON 11/7/22 Southern University Iowa City, IA. THU 11/10/22 Evansville...
Perry Police Report August 11
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of possible drug usage in the 3300 block of McKinley Street. Jean Devilbiss of 1412 Sixth St., Perry, was issued a compliance violation for open burning of rubbish and combustible materials and not disposing of a junk vehicle.
New report shows 1.2 mil. Iowans in drought
Climate Check reports 2%, or seven days, of a typical year categorized as extremely hot. Through the first 11 days of August, Creston has seen six days reaching 93 degrees – the categorical mark for extremely hot in Iowa. Next week has three forecasted days over 93 degrees, the hottest being a predicted 97 degrees on Saturday.
COLUMN: Celebrating something special at ACHS
It’s been a year since Catherine Hillestad took the helm at Adair County Health System. She and her team have been extremely busy – improving care and expanding services for patients, recruiting and retaining high quality staff, and supporting the community. Catherine reflects on the past 365 days.
Prospect Circle to close for culvert replacement
About one-half mile of Prospect Circle in rural Adel will be closed for a culvert replacement from Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 a.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m., the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Friday. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department at 515-993-4289.
Project calling for 30 more wind turbines in Madison County nixed
Additions in Madison County to an existing wind farm in Adair and Madison counties have been scrapped recently. MidAmerican Energy had plans to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Farm but local opposition in Madison County has caused the company to reverse course. A report in Winterset’s...
Caregiving a rewarding, frustrating labor of love
Taking a role in watching over an aging friend or relative can be both rewarding and frustrating. It’s important to strike a balance between keeping your loved one safe and healthy and allowing the loved one as much independence as possible. There are many sources of reliable, free information....
New manager at Greenfield Subway store
The Greenfield Subway store, at 212 SE Kent St., is under new management. Jenny Dolph recently began managing the store. Originally from Griswold, she has experience at other restaurants in the area and is excited to be a part of the Greenfield community. “I was in town and someone told...
Fontanelle attorney clarifies city personnel matters
Editor’s Note: The Adair County Free Press apologizes to Fontanelle Police Officer Matt Heinz for the one-sided nature in which last month’s Fontanelle City Council report was written. The Fontanelle City Council received further counsel Monday, Aug. 8 from City Attorney Justin Hockenberry regarding a set of 13...
Five miles of W Avenue to close for nine weeks
The Dallas County Secondary Roads Department will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 to replace culverts at various locations along W Avenue (County Road R30) between 190th Street (County Road F31) and Iowa Highway 44. The project is expected to take nine weeks, depending on weather, and will consist...
Trial date set for Stuart man who brandished a knife
A trial date of Sept. 13 has been set for Clinton Lewis Casteel who was, according to court documents, displaying a knife and making threats during an incident Thursday, June 2 in the 600 block of SW 7th Street, Stuart. During the altercation, law enforcement found a knife matching the...
