ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Smyly stars as Cubs beat Reds in 2nd ‘Field of Dreams’ game

By JAY COHEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QL7ZT_0hEEaY0600
1 of 19

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Standing among rows of Iowa cornstalks, Nico Hoerner had Johnny Bench on his left and Billy Williams right next to him.

“Pretty incredible,” Hoerner said.

For sure. Even for a “Field of Dreams.”

Led by Drew Smyly and a 10-hit attack, the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game.

Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago in a throwback ballpark a short walk away from the main field for the 1989 movie. Smyly (5-6) pitched five scoreless innings and Ian Happ had two hits, including an RBI double that drove in Hoerner during a fast start for the Cubs.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” Chicago manager David Ross said. “Really cool event.”

The night began with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and his father emerging from the iconic outfield cornstalks for their own version of a memorable scene from the film, delighting the sellout crowd of 7,823.

“Hey dad, do you wanna have a catch,” Junior said.

“I’d like that,” Senior said.

The Griffeys then played catch as more parents and children joined them on the field with their own balls and gloves, followed by the Cubs and Reds, dressed in special uniforms inspired by how the franchises looked in the early 20th century.

Williams and Bench were among a group of Hall of Famers from each franchise that also joined the festivities. Bench stood behind the plate for a ceremonial first pitch from Fergie Jenkins.

“What they’ve done here is incredible. ... I think every baseball player should experience this,” Reds third baseman Kyle Farmer said.

Backed by Chicago’s three-run first, Smyly improved to 3-1 with a 2.49 ERA in his last four starts. The left-hander allowed four hits and walked two while celebrating the fifth birthday for his daughter, Parker.

Rowan Wick worked the ninth for his seventh save.

“A game like this ... you just feel like a kid again,” Smyly said. “You’re just out there playing baseball in the middle of Iowa.”

Cincinnati dropped its fourth straight game. Matt Reynolds hit a two-run double in the seventh, but the last-place Reds went down in order in the final two innings.

Major League Baseball returned to Dyersville — population of about 4,400 — after its first “Field of Dreams” game was a smashing success. The Chicago White Sox topped the New York Yankees 9-8 on Tim Anderson’s electric homer last year in the first MLB game in Iowa.

But the sequel lacked the drama of the original version. Chicago and Cincinnati dropped out of contention a long time ago, and the Cubs grabbed control right at the start against Nick Lodolo (3-4).

Seiya Suzuki and Happ each hit an RBI double in the first, and Hoerner had a run-scoring single. The rally started after Lodolo retired the first two batters.

“I didn’t make pitches when I needed to when I was ahead in the count,” Lodolo said.

Madrigal tacked on an RBI single for a 4-0 lead in the fourth.

REMEMBERING RAY

The 1989 movie starred Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan. Liotta, who played the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson, died in May at age 67.

Costner narrated a tribute video for Liotta that was aired in the first.

“Long live Shoeless Joe and long live Ray,” Costner said.

IN MOURNING

Hall of Fame right-hander John Smoltz was on the broadcast for FOX Sports after his father, John Adam Smoltz, died earlier Thursday.

“He lived by his faith, he loved family and he would be so mad if I didn’t do this game,” the 55-year-old Smoltz said during the broadcast.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Willson Contreras appeared to roll his left ankle when he tried to scurry back to second after rounding the bag on Patrick Wisdom’s single in the third. He was tagged out, but he was back behind the plate for the bottom half of the inning.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (leg contusion) was replaced by Reynolds before the start of the fourth. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch in the first. Manager David Bell said India is day to day.

Following an off day, the three-game series resumes on Saturday in Cincinnati. Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 3.94 ERA) pitches for the Reds, and fellow right-hander Adrian Sampson (0-3, 3.83 ERA) starts for the Cubs.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed

The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Amy Madigan
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
John Smoltz
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Johnny Bench
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Shoeless Joe Jackson
Person
Rowan Wick
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Ray Liotta
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Blackhawks announce 1-year contracts for D Jones, F Kurashev

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to one-year contracts with defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev. Jones and Kurashev were restricted free agents. Jones’ deal carries a $1,350,000 salary-cap hit, and Kurashev’s contract is worth $750,000. The team announced the moves on Friday. Training camp begins on Sept. 21. The 25-year-old Jones set career highs with five goals and 10 assists in 51 games in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in the July 2021 trade that sent Duncan Keith to Edmonton.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Chicago Cubs#The Cincinnati Reds#Major League Baseball#Rbi#Hall Of Famers
The Associated Press

Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
The Associated Press

Blue Jays play the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (59-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-52, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.42 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 5.13 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -166, Orioles +141; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Nationals host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (47-66, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (38-78, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.81 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -140, Nationals +118; over/under is 8 runs.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Brewers play the Dodgers in first of 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-34, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-52, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-6, 2.49 ERA, .97 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -176, Brewers +149; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (48-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-55, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy