1 taken to hospital after Lake Erie boat collision: Investigators

 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – First responders are investigating after a boat collision at Lake Erie late Thursday evening.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they were called to the Whiskey Island area around 8:45 p.m.

Investigators say a sailboat ran into another vessel that was being towed.

One person was being taken by EMS to the hospital, the Coast Guard said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials with Cleveland Metroparks are also investigating the collision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

