Lena, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Civil rights attorney: Charges in newspaper attack should have been upgraded to hate crime, attempted murder

The jury trial for the first of two men charged in the brutal attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks is set to begin on Aug. 29. Douglas Paul James, 32, will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish to face charges of second-degree battery for the Dec. 17, 2021, attack of 67-year-old Blanks.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal cruelty

Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases. RPSB bus...
Alexandria, LA
Lena, LA
kalb.com

Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
kalb.com

Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
PITKIN, LA
kalb.com

Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla

RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Hundreds of items will need to be replaced with the name change of Ft. Polk, but local stakeholders are concerned the estimated price tag will not cover the actual cost. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 8 hours...
LENA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Impairment, speed suspected in fatal crash

Suspected impairment, speed and lack of seat belt usage are all factors in a fatal early Sunday morning crash in Oberlin, authorities said. Louisiana State Police Troop D TFC Derek Senegal said the single-vehicle fatal crash occurred on Reeds Bridge Road west of U.S. 165 in Allen Parish and claimed the life of 36-year-old Edwin A. McDaniel of Oakdale.
OBERLIN, LA
kalb.com

Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty

After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
BOYCE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels

Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
DEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
OAKDALE, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Dry Creek – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of the passenger whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

