ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Bend, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
cw39.com

Twitch trend leads to large police response in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in 10 minutes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Walmart donates $2,500 to Rathgeber Hospitality House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Walmart store on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls gave back to the community by gifting a nonprofit Rathgeber Hospitality House a $2,500 check. The house provides a home-away-from-home at an affordable price for families with a loved one in the hospital. “We rely solely...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hot into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise to 100 or higher this weekend with low humidity and high fire weather concerns. We’ll keep it hot into early next week before a cold front heads our way with some rain chances around Wednesday and for the latter half of next week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Channel#Violent Crime#Accident#Urhcs
newschannel6now.com

Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
VERNON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschannel6now.com

Base Camp Lindsey teams up with organizations to help veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One entity that is working toward getting veterans off the street is Base Camp Lindsey. They are still in the process of opening their veteran housing building, needing construction on the interior to be done as well as money to afford the cost, but in the meantime they are still finding ways to help veterans by teaming up with other organizations as part of the veteran coalition.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast underway

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re one of those people who loves all things cars, you’re in luck this weekend. It’s time for the 33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast out in Vernon. From car shows to burnout contests and so much more, you can find it all over the next couple of days. This isn’t your […]
VERNON, TX
kswo.com

Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week. In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.
WAURIKA, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Rollover accident sends one to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is currently working the scene of a rollover wreck that happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Spur 325 near Sheppard Air For Base. Officials on scene told our reporter that one woman was transported by AMR for non-life threatening injuries after she rolled her vehicle coming off the Spur […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Cache murder suspect court appearance scheduled for September

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cache woman accused of killing her husband back in 2019 will soon appear in court. A formal arraignment has been scheduled for Loretta Vanburen later this month. In September of 2019, her husband, Terry Vanburen was found dead in his home from a single gunshot...
newschannel6now.com

Alice is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy