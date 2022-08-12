Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Fire on Giddings Street burns two buildings
No one was injured in a fire that damaged a garage and a rear apartment of a home on Giddings Street Sunday afternoon.
One killed in motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway
A 22-year-old man was killed following a motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway Saturday night.
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Twitch trend leads to large police response in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in 10 minutes.
newschannel6now.com
Walmart donates $2,500 to Rathgeber Hospitality House
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Walmart store on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls gave back to the community by gifting a nonprofit Rathgeber Hospitality House a $2,500 check. The house provides a home-away-from-home at an affordable price for families with a loved one in the hospital. “We rely solely...
newschannel6now.com
Hot into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise to 100 or higher this weekend with low humidity and high fire weather concerns. We’ll keep it hot into early next week before a cold front heads our way with some rain chances around Wednesday and for the latter half of next week.
Rollover wreck near Lake Arrowhead sends one to hospital
One person was hospitalized following a rollover wreck on West Arrowhead Drive Saturday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
Suspect remains at large following WCSO chase
The suspect in a multi-county chase that ended on foot remains at large Friday afternoon after deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office said hours of searching were unsuccessful.
Wichita County chase suspect caught
A suspect who led law enforcement through a multi-county chase has been arrested.
Car chase ends in fire, foot pursuit in Wichita Co., manhunt underway
A possibly stolen pickup led Wichita County law enforcement on a chase through southern Wichita County before crashing into a bar ditch and fleeing on foot through a pasture, leaving behind a grassfire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Swimming Across Oklahoma: Bath Lake at Medicine Park
"Bath Lake is the heart of Medicine Park," states business owner Candy Hanza. "That's for sure."
newschannel6now.com
Base Camp Lindsey teams up with organizations to help veterans
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One entity that is working toward getting veterans off the street is Base Camp Lindsey. They are still in the process of opening their veteran housing building, needing construction on the interior to be done as well as money to afford the cost, but in the meantime they are still finding ways to help veterans by teaming up with other organizations as part of the veteran coalition.
Man wearing ‘I Heart Wichita Falls Police Department’ shirt arrested on multiple felonies
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with over 40 arrests on record was taken into custody once again on Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges while wearing a tee shirt that read, “I Heart WFPD”. George Robert Wiest, Jr., 51, of Wichita Falls, was taken into custody on...
33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast underway
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re one of those people who loves all things cars, you’re in luck this weekend. It’s time for the 33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast out in Vernon. From car shows to burnout contests and so much more, you can find it all over the next couple of days. This isn’t your […]
kswo.com
Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week. In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.
Rollover accident sends one to hospital
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is currently working the scene of a rollover wreck that happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Spur 325 near Sheppard Air For Base. Officials on scene told our reporter that one woman was transported by AMR for non-life threatening injuries after she rolled her vehicle coming off the Spur […]
kswo.com
Cache murder suspect court appearance scheduled for September
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cache woman accused of killing her husband back in 2019 will soon appear in court. A formal arraignment has been scheduled for Loretta Vanburen later this month. In September of 2019, her husband, Terry Vanburen was found dead in his home from a single gunshot...
newschannel6now.com
Alice is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
Comments / 0