WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One entity that is working toward getting veterans off the street is Base Camp Lindsey. They are still in the process of opening their veteran housing building, needing construction on the interior to be done as well as money to afford the cost, but in the meantime they are still finding ways to help veterans by teaming up with other organizations as part of the veteran coalition.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO