kslnewsradio.com
Victim of fatal accident identified, SR 190 reopens in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — One woman was killed and multiple others were injured, including a 4-year-old child, after an empty dump truck crashed into a passenger vehicle Monday morning on SR 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The woman who died has been identified as Jessica Keetch Minnesota, age 36,...
kjzz.com
Sink hole opens up in South Salt Lake after water main break
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking the public to avoid 3300 South between Main Street and State Street after a water main break left a sinkhole in the roadway. The South Salt Lake Police Department announced the break just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Portions of the...
kjzz.com
Soldier Canyon evacuated, road closed after flooding
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon have been evacuated due to flooding, officials said. Stockton police said Soldier Canyon road was shut down on Saturday. They asked people to avoid the area while emergency and road crews worked. Officials with the National Weather...
Gephardt Daily
Videos show flooding in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caught on video Saturday has eased Sunday, says Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office. Cannon shared the dramatic videos, shot on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. On Sunday, he told Gephardt Daily while the flooding had not yet directly damaged homes in the area the potential was all too real.
Evacuations near Tooele County wildfire burn scar lifted
Rainstorms throughout Saturday have resulted in flooding in at least two burn scar areas from wildfires in Utah.
WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
kpcw.org
Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties
A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion. Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.
Gephardt Daily
Flood warning in effect for Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service Friday issued a flood warning, in effect until 8:15 p.m., for Salt Lake County. According to the NWS SLC, “At 5:37 PM MDT., Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. One to two inches of rain have fallen.
kjzz.com
Lightning sparks wildfire on tribal land in Duchesne County
NEOLA, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a wildfire that sparked on tribal land in Duchesne County. The Boulder Ridge Fire was burning near Monarch Ridge and Brown's Draw Reservoir about six miles west of Neola. Fire officials said that it was caused by lightning and estimated to be...
Burglar in Park City steals handgun and hunting gear
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Saturday on Canyon Gate Road where multiple items were stolen in a vehicle burglary. The vehicle, […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Power is back on in Bountiful after power outage affected at least 5,200
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful City reported at least 5,200 people were without power in the northeast part of the city. Power has now been restored. Bountiful City took to Twitter Monday evening to announce the power outage. According to Bountiful City Light & Power, investigators determined the cause to...
KSLTV
Teen vandals destroy koi pond, try to harm fish at Salt Lake City business
SALT LAKE CITY — A plant nursery in Salt Lake City was broken into and vandalized Friday night. For three straight nights, general manager Kathy Harbin said a group of five to six people broke into Cactus & Tropicals, trashed their koi pond and terrorized the animals who live at the nursery.
UPDATE: 400 South to remain closed due to crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) report that one person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition via ambulance, while two others were transported in serious condition. SLCPD says that their crash team is responding to the scene at this time. For the next several hours, 400 West will […]
kjzz.com
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, age 2, was left outside...
Firefighters jump on multiple tree fires caused by lighting strikes
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Fire District Firefighters have been busy these past 24 hours responding to multiple tree fires started by lightning strikes. The first fire was reported […]
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
kjzz.com
Concerns raised that students' walk to school goes through SLC homeless encampments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community members voiced concerns about the route students take to school, which passes by homeless camps in Salt Lake City. The Jordan River Trail between 500 North and 700 North is currently a hot spot for numerous homeless camps on both sides of the river.
