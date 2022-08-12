ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Soldier Canyon evacuated, road closed after flooding

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon have been evacuated due to flooding, officials said. Stockton police said Soldier Canyon road was shut down on Saturday. They asked people to avoid the area while emergency and road crews worked. Officials with the National Weather...
STOCKTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Videos show flooding in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caught on video Saturday has eased Sunday, says Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office. Cannon shared the dramatic videos, shot on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. On Sunday, he told Gephardt Daily while the flooding had not yet directly damaged homes in the area the potential was all too real.
SPANISH FORK, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Coalville, UT
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
PLAIN CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties

A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion. Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Flood warning in effect for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service Friday issued a flood warning, in effect until 8:15 p.m., for Salt Lake County. According to the NWS SLC, “At 5:37 PM MDT., Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. One to two inches of rain have fallen.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#County Road#Muddy Water#Road Closures
kjzz.com

Lightning sparks wildfire on tribal land in Duchesne County

NEOLA, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a wildfire that sparked on tribal land in Duchesne County. The Boulder Ridge Fire was burning near Monarch Ridge and Brown's Draw Reservoir about six miles west of Neola. Fire officials said that it was caused by lightning and estimated to be...
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

UPDATE: 400 South to remain closed due to crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) report that one person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition via ambulance, while two others were transported in serious condition. SLCPD says that their crash team is responding to the scene at this time. For the next several hours, 400 West will […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
DRAPER, UT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy