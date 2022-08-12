ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FitnessVolt.com

Watch Method Man Bench Press Huge 315-Lbs For 5 Reps

Wu-Tang Clan member Clifford Smith Jr., popularly known as Method Man, found his new passion in the gym lifting heavy weights. In a recent video posted on his Instagram, Smith Jr. can be seen performing a huge bench press of 315 pounds for five reps. Method Man gained popularity for...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Shaun Clarida Smashes Back And Biceps Workout in Prep For 2022 Olympia

Bodybuilder Shaun Clarida kicked off his 2022 Olympia prep with a solid pull day workout. Clarida is one of the elite 212 division competitors and has won several professional bodybuilding competitions over the course of his career. Winning the Olympia 212 title in 2020 marked the pinnacle of his competitive achievements in the division. However, the 39-year-old later moved up to the Open Pro division and won his divisional debut at the 2021 Legion Sports Fest Pro.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilders Logan Franklin & Regan Grimes Crush A Brutal Arm Workout In Prep For The 2022 Olympia

Men’s Open bodybuilder Regan Grimes and Classic Physique competitor Logan Franklin recently joined hands for an intense arms workout. After back-to-back seventh place finishes at the 2022 Arnold Classic and 2022 Boston Pro, Grimes announced his decision to step away from competition until the 2022 Olympia, scheduled to take place between Dec. 15-18, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FitnessVolt.com

Fat Loss and Fitness: Sprint Interval Training Vs. High-Intensity Interval Training

Ask any exercise expert to name the best way to burn fat and get fit, and they’ll probably tell you that high-intensity interval training is the way to go. Known as HIIT for short, this popular training workout method involves alternating short periods of strenuous exercise with equally brief periods of incomplete rest. This sequence is then repeated usually six to ten times for a quick but brutal workout.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Watch Liver King Devour Whole Stick of Butter

Brian Johnson, popularly known as Liver King, went viral for his unique approach to staying in shape. In a recent Instagram video, Liver King munched on a whole stick of butter and encouraged his followers to switch out the margarine in favor of butter. Liver King believes in being true...
TV & VIDEOS
FitnessVolt.com

Rich Gaspari Favors Chris Bumstead’s Physique Over Men’s Open Look: “You Look At These Guys and Their Physiques Are Unattainable”

Bodybuilding veteran Rich Gaspari led a tremendous career that saw him reach the Olympia stage a number of times. In a recent video, Gaspari and industry veteran John Romano discussed bodybuilding’s popularity, and how Classic Physique compares with the Open class. Rich Gaspari dominated in the IFBB Pro League...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Swiss Ball Leg Workout for A Strong, Functional Lower Body

Friends don’t let friends skip leg day. And yet, a lot of lifters have underdeveloped legs. In a lot of cases, the cause of this problem is that many bodybuilding splits feature just one lower body training day per week. That may not be enough volume to build bigger leg muscles. Most lifters would benefit from two leg workouts per week.
WORKOUTS
Ultimate Classic Rock

Worst Solo Albums by Superstar Band Members

It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen. But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven. Unlike goose...
MUSIC
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Musclecontest Goiania Pro Results and Scorecard

The 2022 Musclecontest Goiania Pro took place on August 13, 2022, in Goiania, Brazil. One bodybuilding division was featured at this show. Competitors from Men’s Physique took to the stage looking to earn the invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. The 2022 season of bodybuilding is underway...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Joe Manganiello Workout & Diet Program

Joe Manganiello is a Hollywood actor who has developed a physique that any guy would love to have. Joe is known for always being in great shape, with year-round abs and a rippling torso. He’s also known for his unconventional training methods, which he has covered in his best-selling fitness book, Evolution.
FITNESS
FitnessVolt.com

FitnessVolt.com

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

