Flour Bluff seniors complete summer flight academy to earn pilot's licenses
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sky is limit for Flour Bluff seniors Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley who just completed an eight-week summer flight academy with the U.S Navy. The two who were selected for the elite program from several other candidates across the country received their FAA private pilot's license and college credit.
CC Parks and Rec opens free after school program for Coastal Bend students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation will be offering an after school program to students ages six to sixteen at no cost to parents. The program will take place weekdays Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. In the program, you can expect your...
Kingsville ISD receives positive TEA rating
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District officials were all smiles as the school report cards from the state went out Friday. KISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez hosted a meeting on the high school campus where she told the teachers and administrators that the district made great strides over the school years.
Classroom Challenges: How Coastal Bend schools are prioritizing students mental health
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic was uncharted territory in more ways than one. It affected business, schools, and most of all- it impacted individual people of all ages. “The stress level landed on everyone of all ages,” said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kathryn Soward. At the start of...
Classroom Challenges: Here's how Coastal Bend districts are working to keep teachers in the classroom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burnout is a word that’s been used often this past year as employees across various professions have felt pressure due to a lack of staffing. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and 70 percent said they are seriously considering quitting within the year.
Upskill Coastal Bend Partner Expo featured during 'Direction to Success'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UpSkill Coastal Bend is a cooperative effort of workforce, education and economic development experts aimed at supporting the educational and job attainment efforts of the Coastal Bend community. The Partner Expo will be held at the Falfurrias Economic Development Accelerator on August 18, 2022 from...
Panda Express donates $1 million to Driscoll Children's Hospital
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panda Express donated $1 million to Driscoll Children's Hospital as part of their long-term relationship. The funds will go toward classrooms at the Panda Cares Center of Hope there at the hospital. The center was designed to provide a safe and comforting environment for patients to visit and just be a kid.
Corpus Christi community remembers Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody. Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society. "Our hearts go...
Threat reported at Richard King High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
TSTA Survey: 70% of teachers Ready to quit, CCISD superintendent gives account for teacher vacancies
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new school year begins, hiring and keeping qualified teachers continues to be a problem here in Texas. Now, a new survey suggests that many of our current teachers are considering leaving the profession altogether. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and found 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. It's a problem that state leaders have already been trying to address.
TASO meets at Tuluso-Midway ISD to discuss further details on the new 'Three Strike Policy'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As fall sports kick off, Texas officials from all over the state met at Tuloso-Midway, Saturday morning, to address some major rules. One of the rules discussed adds a layer of protection for referee officials against hyperactive fans who tend to get out of control.
New rural mental health institute opening at TAMUK
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rural Health Mental Health Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville is set to open their doors on Sept. 1. "It promises to be a game changer because what we are going to do is we're going to be a type of hub for research, community engagement, policy initiatives," said Founding Director Steve Bain with the institute.
CCISD: No A/C for some students at Dawson Elementary
It was a hot start to the school year Tuesday for some of the youngest students at Dawson Elementary School. Corpus Christi ISD says the school did not have air conditioning in any of its Kindergarten classrooms. Two third-grade classrooms also lacked A/C for most of the morning, but the...
CCISD student told he is no longer eligible to ride the bus because of Mary Carroll High School's new location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high school sophomore who depends on the school bus to get him home said he has been told his stop is going away. At issue, the location of the new Mary Carroll High School. The student is no longer eligible to ride the bus...
Some Coastal Bend school districts no longer offering free lunch to all students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has decided to continue to provide free breakfast and lunches for all students. At Windsor Park Elementary, everyone from the principal to the cafeteria manager believes that was a great decision. The lunch on this first day of school...
After school childcare sees a boom in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the first day of school behind us for many districts including Corpus Christi, some parents may still be looking for after school child care. 3NEWS checked on openings for after school programs around the city. "We're pretty close to full, but we still are...
Students make their way back to classes as Corpus Christi ISD begins new school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer has come to an end for students in Corpus Christi ISD. Students woke up Tuesday to get ready for a new school year- some at a new campus completely. Students at Carroll High School will spend their first full day in the new building...
Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
Ongoing construction impacts local businesses
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — God's Gift To You Thrift Shoppe has seen a large amount of construction in their area over the past six years, but unlike many other businesses, the shop is benefiting from the road work. Shop owner William Lumry told 3NEWS, "as far as the construction,...
Veterans honored in Del Mar College Upward Bound Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is recognizing 66 veterans for completing the Veterans Upward Bound Program which helps to transition veterans from careers in the military to civilian life through higher education. They've served their country in the United States Military, but the training they received at...
