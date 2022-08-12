ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice, TX

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District officials were all smiles as the school report cards from the state went out Friday. KISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez hosted a meeting on the high school campus where she told the teachers and administrators that the district made great strides over the school years.
