Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eight; Day: eight; Year: seventeen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday. West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha ultimately surrendered and was arrested after several hours of negotiating with authorities from inside the church in Winterset, Iowa.
NU track includes 44-member signing class, including several from the state
The Nebraska track and field program on Friday announced a 44-person signing class, a group that blends in-state talent with recruits on a national — and global — scale. 33 of the newcomers are incoming freshmen. This includes Alea Hardie — a 12-time South Dakota state champion in the 3,200-meter run — and Fremont's Elli Dahl, a five-time state champ and the Nebraska state record holder in cross country.
Flo Rida to replace Lady A at Nebraska State Fair
Rapper Flo Rida will be performing at this year's state fair on Sept. 3. Flo Rida will replace Lady A after the group canceled the remainder of their tour last week. Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. Raised...
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk, but the flames came within miles of a critical highway...
Judge grants mistrial in case over Lincoln man's murder
A judge has granted a mistrial in Deontae Rush's murder trial for the killing of a Lincoln man during a drug robbery last year. Prosecutors on Friday morning filed a motion for mistrial over COVID-19 delays that meant the jurors would have been outside of the courtroom and unsequestered for at least six days.
