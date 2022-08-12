ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk. “We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Kentucky Education
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
BREWSTER, OH
WBKO

Jules with the Flowers hosts “Back 2 School” market for local vendors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having gotten their start through local markets, one local shop is now putting it forward. Jules with the Flowers hosted their first “Back 2 School” market today. The market included Jules’ own products, as well as stalls from other vendors selling goods like thrifted clothing and original art prints.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New cattle disease in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WBKO

Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Judy Owens has worn many hats in her 84 years; mother of four, nurse, and church organist. “I took piano for years, and my mom encouraged me to get into the organ when I was probably 10 years old. Then I got to playing just the hymns in church, a few hymns first,” Owens said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell found dead in Logan County

OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged With Stealing Money From Employer

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with theft after an investigation into stolen money Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Debra Sheffield who was an employee of Walmart on Clinic Drive admitted to taking $6,500 from the store since March. She was arrested and charged with theft by deception.
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Edmonson County Wildcats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new era lies ahead for Edmonson County football. Zach Vincent takes over the helm of the Wildcats as they prepare for the 2022 season. A coordinator-turned head coach who’s seen several seasons with Edmonson County, his assistants say there’s already been a “new energy” in the locker room and the practice facility.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
WBKO

KYTC releases traffic impact report through Aug. 19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for through August 19 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY

