WBKO
Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk. “We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.
wnky.com
BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
WBKO
Warren County Public Schools asks residents not to remove School Bus Route signs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In preparation for the upcoming school year, Warren County Public Schools has placed temporary signs marking new school bus stops around the county. The signs are meant to stay in place for two weeks and will be removed by WCPS Transportation Department personnel. However, some...
WBKO
Western Kentucky University President Timothy C. Caboni delivers annual address to faculty and staff
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In his annual faculty and staff convocation address this morning, WKU President Timothy C. Caboni reflected on the previous school year and looked ahead to the coming year. President Caboni discussed the progress on the university’s fifth year of its strategic plan. Climbing to Greater Heights...
WBKO
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling...
WBKO
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
WBKO
Jules with the Flowers hosts “Back 2 School” market for local vendors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having gotten their start through local markets, one local shop is now putting it forward. Jules with the Flowers hosted their first “Back 2 School” market today. The market included Jules’ own products, as well as stalls from other vendors selling goods like thrifted clothing and original art prints.
kentuckytoday.com
New cattle disease in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
WBKO
Happily ever after: Coonhound adopted after facing animal cruelty in Edmonson County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a story of a hound who found her way into her happily ever after. “After losing our dog of 13 years in May, we had been visiting the shelter regularly and hadn’t seen the dog that had chosen us yet,” says Lisa Gray, who just adopted Kona now named Maple.
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
WBKO
Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Judy Owens has worn many hats in her 84 years; mother of four, nurse, and church organist. “I took piano for years, and my mom encouraged me to get into the organ when I was probably 10 years old. Then I got to playing just the hymns in church, a few hymns first,” Owens said.
WBKO
Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell found dead in Logan County
OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Stealing Money From Employer
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with theft after an investigation into stolen money Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Debra Sheffield who was an employee of Walmart on Clinic Drive admitted to taking $6,500 from the store since March. She was arrested and charged with theft by deception.
WBKO
Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine a surgeon in the operating room with help from a robot. Dr. Christopher Patton, MD, is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist that practices at TriStar Greenview. He says, “I control the robot arm, and I use that saw to make very precise cuts.”. Well,...
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Edmonson County Wildcats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new era lies ahead for Edmonson County football. Zach Vincent takes over the helm of the Wildcats as they prepare for the 2022 season. A coordinator-turned head coach who’s seen several seasons with Edmonson County, his assistants say there’s already been a “new energy” in the locker room and the practice facility.
KSP, Logan County sheriffs, conducting murder investigation
According to KSP, Logan County deputies located a deceased male near his residence on the 3000 block of Deer Lick Road.
WBKO
KYTC releases traffic impact report through Aug. 19
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for through August 19 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the...
Clarksville HS student hit by car, flown to Vanderbilt Medical
A Clarksville High School student was hit by a car Friday afternoon in front of the school and had to be transported by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
