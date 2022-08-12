Read full article on original website
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
Inside a Floor and Decor shop.Thomson200 Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I have lost count of how many times I've said this about Florida, but it's shocking how something as simple as a shopping mall with a Starbucks and stores selling kale chips could have such a rich history-- and a dark one. The thought came to my mind today after I learned about the seemingly innocent "Floor and Decor" (now a Conn's Home Plus) store in the Colonial Plaza in Orlando, Florida.
Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
Orlando Meats has closed. The popular restaurant/butcher, which abandoned Ivanhoe Village for Winter Park in 2020, lost both its culinary director and its chef de cuisine last month when they announced they would be launching a new pop-up concept of their own called Red Panda Noodle (Instagram) – which we most recently covered HERE for a pop-up they were hosting at The Guesthouse in Mills 50.
City Hall is continuing to crack down on the “anything goes” scene in downtown Orlando following a dramatic spike in crime following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a shooting near Wall Street that sent seven people to the hospital, the mayor hosted a press conference on August 1 to share that his office would be rolling out six checkpoints at key access points to enter the Central Business District on the busiest nights of the week, Fridays and Saturdays, to help frighten off any “bad actors” looking for trouble downtown (at least over to other parallel streets and to take the heat off of Orange Avenue).
