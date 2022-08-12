Read full article on original website
Carnival, Royal Caribbean and more drop pre-cruise testing after CDC ended its COVID-19 program
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships last month, cruise lines have announced changes to their health and safety protocols. The CDC issued new COVID-19 guidance for cruise ships on July 20, with updated health and safety recommendations. The agency said cruise...
First Major Cruise Line Drops Covid Tests From U.S. Ports
Since the major cruise lines resumed sailing from U.S. ports, they largely have required that all passengers take covid tests no more than two days before their sailings. The results of those tests had to be negative and presented before passengers could board. It's a cumbersome requirement because the tests...
Royal Caribbean Follows Norwegian in Making Key Covid Move
People cruise at least partly to escape reality. You get on a ship and whatever work or home problems you have melt away. Those issues, of course, didn't actually go anywhere, but a cruise ship sort of fades them into the background. The covid pandemic burst that bubble a bit....
Norwegian Debuts its Newest Class of Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report has a clear bigger is better mantra when it comes to its namesake cruise line. The company has made its massive Oasis-class ships the centerpiece of its fleet with each new one being slightly bigger than the one that came before it.
'The ship is now our home': This couple is spending their retirement on cruise ships
After one Virginia couple retired, they largely gave up life on land in favor of cruising.
Will Cruise Lines Drop Covid Tests, Vaccines? Carnival CEO Answers
Because cruise lines sail nearly all of their ships from United States ports under foreign flags, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had much more control over the cruise industry than any other travel or entertainment business. The CDC used that power to stop all cruises from U.S. ports from March 2020 through July 2021.
This Cruise Line Is Now Welcoming All Passengers, No Vaccine Required
You no longer have to be fully vaccinated to go on a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line. But, there are still steps to take if you are unvaccinated. Starting September 3, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will no longer require all guests to be fully vaccinated. Anyone 12 and over is welcome on-board, regardless of vaccination status, but unvaccinated travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of sailing. Guests 11 and younger will have no restrictions. NCL is asking all passengers to educate themselves on local COVID rules and regulations for each port stop, as a few destinations may still have strict COVID-related protocols in place.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Covid Change Passengers Will Love
Since July 2021, when the cruise industry returned from its more-than-year-long shutdown, covid protocols have been a key part of cruising. In the early days, the rules changed fairly often. Masks were required -- but they weren't in some vaccinated-passenger areas. Exactly where you had to wear a mask changed from week to week.
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
Carnival Cruise Line Shares More Info on Its Big New Ship
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has the biggest cruise ships in the world. The cruise line essentially trades that title from its last new ship to its next one. Symphony of the Seas was the largest ship in the world until Wonder of the Seas claimed it, and the new Icon Class Icon of the Seas will presumably grab the crown after that.
New Zealand welcomes back first cruise ship since COVID hit
New Zealand on Friday welcomed the first cruise ship to return since the coronavirus pandemic began, signaling a long-sought return to normalcy for the nation's tourism industry.New Zealand closed its borders in early 2020 as it sought at first to eliminate COVID-19 entirely and then later to control its spread. Although the country reopened its borders to most tourists arriving by plane in May, it wasn't until two weeks ago that it lifted all remaining restrictions, including those on maritime arrivals.Many in the cruise industry question why it took so long. The end of restrictions allowed Carnival Australia's Pacific...
3 things first-time cruisers need to know before stepping foot on the ship
Taking your first voyage can present unique considerations, from planning to packing. Here are three things you need to know.
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Princess Cruises Will Offer More Itineraries Than Ever From North America in 2023-24
Princess Cruise has announced their 2023-2024 cruises from North America and the cruise line will offer more itineraries than ever before. During this season, Princess will sail 47 different itineraries on more than 210 cruises. New for the 2023-24 season are Sapphire Princess’ two South Pacific Islands & Hawaii cruises...
Carnival Cruise Lines Fixes a Key Pain Point for Passengers
Taking a cruise means leaving the real world behind. Once your ship sails away, you can put your phone away and simply be on vacation for the duration of your trip. That's certainly how some people approach their trips, but many simply can't do that. You may want to use a cruise to escape reality, but work and family concerns don't disappear simply because you are on vacation.
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
Norwegian Cruise's News Bodes Well for Carnival, Royal Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report dropped mandatory covid vaccinations on sailings from U.S. ports, making it the first major cruise line to do so. In theory, that should bring more passengers onboard and maybe win over some former Royal Caribbean International (RCL) -...
Royal Caribbean CEO Sees Big Changes, Shares Good News
During the pandemic, while cruise lines sailing from U.S. ports were not able to take passengers, getting an email from Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report usually meant something bad. When cruising stopped in March 2020, the cruise line kept selling future sailings. That's because if...
More U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan after Pelosi trip
Another U.S. congressional delegation met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei Monday, AP reports — less than two weeks after House Nancy Pelosi's visit there ratcheted up tensions with China's government. Driving the news: Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is leading a five-member delegation to the self-governing island as...
Cruise news update: August 6, 2022
Time to catch up and find out what’s been going on last week in another cruise news update. Covering all major cruise lines, we’ve got coverage on pre-cruise testing, carnival discounts, Royal Caribbean itinerary changes, good news from Norwegian Cruise Line and more. Cruise news update. What a...
