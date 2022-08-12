High-speed rail awarded federal funding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California high-speed rail authority was awarded a $25-million federal grant on Thursday to expand its construction, according to California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The rail authority said the funding is will help pay for the Madera to Merced design contract.

This is the second grant the program has received under the Biden Administration, according to the rail authority. The high-speed rail project has created more than 8,000 construction jobs and many have gone to the Central Valley.

Rail authority said the train service is to provide travel in excess of 200 miles per hour. The construction is targeted to be completed by the end of the 2020s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.