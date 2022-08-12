Read full article on original website
Planning updates for 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair
The planning of this year’s Cherokee Indian Fair, the largest annual event for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), scheduled for Oct. 4-8, was delayed at first but is now moving forward. With the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds being deemed unsafe due to structural damage to the support beams for the amphitheater, Fair organizers had to find another spot and have decided that the majority of events will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Convention Center.
Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”
Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
These 3 rural NC areas to receive $1.8 million in federal grants for better health care
Three health care organizations in rural North Carolina towns, including one in Vance County, are receiving a total of $1.8 million in federal grants to improve their facilities.
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
Democrats left off ballot in Upstate congressional race, election officials decide
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will not be a Democrat on the ballot in the race for South Carolina's Fourth Congressional District. That's the seat in congress for Greenville and Spartanburg Counties, currently held by Rep. William Timmons. The State Election Commission made the decision Friday afternoon after Ken Hill,...
Historic quilt display at Fountain Inn museum
Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Hundreds of Vietnam veterans are in Greenville for a national leadership conference, hoping to show appreciation for the often-forgotten veterans.
U.S. Forest Service's controversial Southside Timber Sale open for bidding
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A controversial plan proposed by the U.S. Forest Service is back in motion. On Thursday, the agency announced the Southside Timber Sale was up for bid. The U.S. Forest Service first proposed the Southside Timber Sale in 2017. When plans were eventually finalized and the proposal moved forward for bidding in 2021, no bids were received.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
13th Annual West Asheville Garden Stroll
With the theme “Connecting Neighbors,” the Stroll links two historic West Asheville neighborhoods—Burton Street and Brucemont-Dorchester. The Garden Stroll is free, and all are welcome to join in this community event, rain or shine from from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kick-off is Saturday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 587 Haywood Road. Stroll Guides with a map and garden descriptions will be available at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
Asheville Rap Star to Release New Album in September
I was born as Terrence Dionne Brown on July 16, 1987, in Asheville, North Carolina. I was born to a father who worked at various factories and a mother who stayed home to take care of me and my two brothers, Cris and Tory. I’m the middle child. I...
The Terrible Hotel Death In Maggie Valley, North Carolina (A Story Of Our Social Media Age) – Mike Swanson
Back in February, 2022, a sad death happened in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. A lady was found deceased in a hotel by a her husband. The couple actually owned the hotel and her death was celebrated by some on Facebook when they found out about it. The couple had an uneasy relationship with many in the community. It’s a story of our social media age and I talk about it in this video.
Hoofing it: SC man draws crowd by riding horse to doctor's appointment
Greenville, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review
GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
7 Awesome All-Inclusive Greenville Wedding Venues
Want more out of your wedding venue than just a pretty space? Then check out these amazing All-Inclusive venues in and around Greenville! Whether you're dreaming of a swoon-worthy soiree at a chic European-style hotel or a laid-back bash at a rustic retreat, these Upstate locations provide the perfect backdrop for your celebration and come with experienced professionals that will make sure that your event goes off without a hitch.
Concerns brewing in Beer City: Asheville-area breweries bracing for CO2 shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A national shortage of carbon dioxide has led to some panic among breweries – a few even making the call to close their doors while they assess the situation. The already-mounting issue was made worse by the recent shutdown of one of the country’s...
