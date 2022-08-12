ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market

The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Berkeley artist Raymond L. Haywood and the Black canvas

How do you find the emotional body in a piece of wood? Raymond L. Haywood is not just an artist—he’s an artisan builder, and he has a few insights to share on the matter. Born at Herrick Hospital in Berkeley, Haywood graduated from Berkeley High in 1981. After finishing undergrad at UC San Diego, he returned to the Bay Area, young and excited about art. His plan to apprentice with a stone sculptor took a turn when Haywood became profoundly inspired by a “day job” in woodworking. After swimming competitively in high school and becoming a master swim team member at UC Berkeley, Haywood took a gig with Berkeley Parks and Rec as a lifeguard. But though he enjoyed aspects of the job, he imagined doing more. Thus began a quest to spread positive influence through teaching, and making inspiring art.
BERKELEY, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Historic Victorian House That Became a Colorful Oasis in San Francisco

San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood contains the oldest and most intact concentration of industrial workers’ housing in the city. “It’s one of the last bastions of San Francisco that has warded off some of the tech-y culture present elsewhere,” says interior designer Becky Carter. “It has a strong artist presence and a nice residential feeling, but a spirit of creativity.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Kamasi Washington’s iconic line brings the funk and spirit to The Guild Theatre

Taking Caltrain on a foggy Wednesday night to witness Kamasi Washington perform at The Guild Theatre seemed unthinkable earlier this year. That guy, in Menlo Park?. But in the midst of a summer in which every artist and performer is attempting to re-connect with fans, a paying box office, and a living, everyone is getting back up and on the road.
sfstandard.com

Director’s Cut: A Map to San Francisco in the Movies

The Full House opening credits are legendary—not just because we get to see John Stamos in a mullet, but because they provide some of the most iconic shots of San Francisco. From aerial views of the Golden Gate Bridge to a quaint picnic scene in front of Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies, the television series captured the beauty of the city and its laid-back culture.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theplanetD

25 Things to do in San Jose, California in 2022

Few places are as beautiful as California. The state has some of the best beaches, cities, and hikes in the entire United States. Located in Northern California just one hour south of San Francisco, San Jose is one of the best cities on the west coast. San Jose is a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Kite surfer rescued near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A kite surfer was rescued in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. SFFD first Tweeted about a kite surfer in distress at 6:40 p.m. near the Fort Point National Historic Site near the southern side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The person […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Warm Temperatures Expected to Heat Up Bay Area Next Week

Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The fight for San Francisco's soul: It's left v. lefter but does anyone win?

You can see the schism in any developing story in San Francisco, and California for that matter. Be it safe injection sites or safe streets. Housing or crime. The political discourse is largely split between left and lefter, with neither side giving any ground. You’re either with us or against us, which is exactly what’s been happening on the national stage since the days of Newt Gingrich. The result of this constant bickering? A lot gets said. Little gets done. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF

Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
getnews.info

Arya Steakhouse Opens New Location In Palo Alto, CA

Arya Steakhouse has a new address in Palo Alto, CA., to serve their authentic Persian cuisine to a broader audience. Arya Steakhouse, the place to enjoy the most authentic Persian cuisine and fine steaks, has announced its new location. They are opening a new location in Palo Alto, CA. Arya was founded by the husband and wife team of Executive Chef Mike Hashemi and Fera Hashemi.
drifttravel.com

Iconic Hayes Mansion San Jose Unveils $20 Million Dollar Renovation and Debuts Food Destination, Palm & Ember

The Hayes Mansion San Jose (Hayes Mansion), a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef

Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
BERKELEY, CA
daytrippen.com

Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do

Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

