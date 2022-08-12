ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo Junction, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

Local delegate says it's time to pay corrections officers more

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice has announced a state of emergency for correctional officers and jails as staffing issues continue across West Virginia. The National Guard is being called in by Justice to the state's regional jails and prisons, which are reeling from staff shortages. "Absolutely, we...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Touch a Truck featured various vehicles

Ohio County, WV — A unique experience for children to come out and see their favorite vehicles along with their favorite officials is at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. “Today we're having our ‘Touch a Truck’, which is free to the public," said Tara Crews. "It's our fundraiser for Holy Family Childcare and Development Center. It's a partnership with the county. All these vendors that are here today and vehicles just get together and have a great time with the kids."
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

2nd annual Dog Days returns to Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va — The second annual 'Dog Days' took place in Wheeling at Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum. The event hosted dogs and their trainers to come and do agility and scent presentations. The dogs also put on a square dance. The cost of the activities was a...
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mingo, OH
City
Mingo Junction, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTOV 9

Wellsburg hosting inaugural winefest

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — For the first time, a winefest is coming to Wellsburg. The festival will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in 4th Ward Park and it will be hosted by Top Flight Security. Music, food and vendors will accompany the wine testing event. All proceeds will benefit...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Pop the corks, it's time for the Wellsburg Wine Festival

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wellsburg Wine Festival will take place this weekend at 4th Ward Park along Charles Street in the city. The cost for a general admission ticket is $40, with the 2-day event featuring music, food vendors, and, of course, wine. The event runs from 5-11...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holding Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. — In preparation for the school year, a 'Stuff-a-Bus' event is returning to Wheeling. On Saturday, people can go to Bethlehem Apostolic Temple to all donate all forms of school supplies. Music, prayer, friends and more will be set up during collection hours. This is part of...
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WTOV 9

Marland Heights 5K more than just about competing

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The 24th annual Marland Heights 5K took place Friday night in Weirton. "The most important thing about this, it’s a good quality fundraiser for a couple of reasons. One, being the business community supports it, which means that every dollar we raise through this event goes back into parks and rec,” said Coty Shingle, head of the city’s parks and recreation department.
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned

Ohio County, WV — The 89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned to Oglebay park. "This is one day we've been waiting for years and years," said pastor Monsignor Bakhos. "After 2 years of covid, everybody likes to go out.. and look how the crowd is today." Our lady...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy