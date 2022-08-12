Read full article on original website
Along with drugs and guns, police find eight children in a Mingo Junction home during bust
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Mingo Junction Police made an arrest after eight children were found in a village residence following a drug investigation earlier this week. Britney Alvis was arrested on child endangerment charges and is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. Police also have a warrant for...
Local delegate says it's time to pay corrections officers more
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice has announced a state of emergency for correctional officers and jails as staffing issues continue across West Virginia. The National Guard is being called in by Justice to the state's regional jails and prisons, which are reeling from staff shortages. "Absolutely, we...
Touch a Truck featured various vehicles
Ohio County, WV — A unique experience for children to come out and see their favorite vehicles along with their favorite officials is at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. “Today we're having our ‘Touch a Truck’, which is free to the public," said Tara Crews. "It's our fundraiser for Holy Family Childcare and Development Center. It's a partnership with the county. All these vendors that are here today and vehicles just get together and have a great time with the kids."
2nd annual Dog Days returns to Wheeling
Wheeling, W.Va — The second annual 'Dog Days' took place in Wheeling at Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum. The event hosted dogs and their trainers to come and do agility and scent presentations. The dogs also put on a square dance. The cost of the activities was a...
Wellsburg hosting inaugural winefest
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — For the first time, a winefest is coming to Wellsburg. The festival will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in 4th Ward Park and it will be hosted by Top Flight Security. Music, food and vendors will accompany the wine testing event. All proceeds will benefit...
Pop the corks, it's time for the Wellsburg Wine Festival
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wellsburg Wine Festival will take place this weekend at 4th Ward Park along Charles Street in the city. The cost for a general admission ticket is $40, with the 2-day event featuring music, food vendors, and, of course, wine. The event runs from 5-11...
Pumpkin growers reveal some tricks of the trade ahead of Barnesville festival
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival about a month away, a local family provided a behind the scenes look at how it works to grow some of the biggest pumpkins. The care for these massive pumpkins starts right away when they begin to grow. “If you...
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holding Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. — In preparation for the school year, a 'Stuff-a-Bus' event is returning to Wheeling. On Saturday, people can go to Bethlehem Apostolic Temple to all donate all forms of school supplies. Music, prayer, friends and more will be set up during collection hours. This is part of...
Marland Heights 5K more than just about competing
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The 24th annual Marland Heights 5K took place Friday night in Weirton. "The most important thing about this, it’s a good quality fundraiser for a couple of reasons. One, being the business community supports it, which means that every dollar we raise through this event goes back into parks and rec,” said Coty Shingle, head of the city’s parks and recreation department.
89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned
Ohio County, WV — The 89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned to Oglebay park. "This is one day we've been waiting for years and years," said pastor Monsignor Bakhos. "After 2 years of covid, everybody likes to go out.. and look how the crowd is today." Our lady...
2022 Conotton Valley Rockets
BOWERSTON, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Head Coach: Don Hertler, 3rd season at Conotton Valley.
