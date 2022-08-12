Read full article on original website
Longtime Ocotillo Resident Continues Quest to Protect Environment
OCOTILLO — The first time that Edie Harmon got involved in an environmental issue in her newly adopted hometown of Ocotillo, it turned out to be a controversy of binational proportions that took years of litigation to resolve. It was 1977. She and her husband, James, had just relocated...
Filing Period Closes for Nov. 8; Some Races Extended
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The filing period for many municipal, school district and special district races closed at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with several seats being extended to Wednesday, Aug. 17, due to incumbents opting against running for re-election. CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats) Gerardo “Jerry” Espinoza (pending...
Quechan community affected by monsoon storm
The Quechan community is recovering after Wednesday night's monsoon storm knocked down dozens of power lines, cutting power for many. The post Quechan community affected by monsoon storm appeared first on KYMA.
Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
Ducey issues executive order, will use state money to fill border wall gaps near Yuma
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Friday to fill out nearly a quarter-mile of gaps in the border wall on federal land near Yuma. Construction on the 1,000 feet of gaps began at 9 a.m. and will be funded with $6 million from the fiscal year 2023 state budget.
UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored
Many parts of our community are still without power after severe storms came through the desert southwest. The post UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored appeared first on KYMA.
Niland Event Gives Away Haircuts, 450 Backpacks
NILAND — Eager Northend residents began to line up some 90 minutes before the start of a back-to-school giveaway, hoping for one or more of the 450 donated backpacks filled with school supplies. The children present also received free haircuts and shaved ice, all as part of the second...
Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C
At approximately 10:00am on Sunday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a vehicle collision in the area of First Street and Ave C. The post Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C appeared first on KYMA.
Inmates say monsoon storm caused terrible prison conditions
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The monsoon storms this week even affected prisons in San Luis. One inmate at the San Luis Regional Detention Center, Trevor Cartee, says they were treated poorly when the electricity went out due to the storm. "We had no portable AC's. We had no...
Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 340 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Palo Verde, or 33 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 59 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Homeless family of eight loses RV in fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One family's worst nightmare, first evicted from their home and now dealing with losing their RV and all their belongings in a fire Thursday night. A local homeless family of eight says they lost it all in a matter of seconds. They escaped from the fire with just the clothes on their backs.
Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/. * At 718 PM MST/718 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Cibola to 11 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 44 and 79. CA Route 78 between mile markers 41 and 75. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Cibola, Yuma Proving Ground and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Weather disaster at Saddles of Joy
One of the businesses affected by Saturday's monsoon, Saddles of Joy Inc., in need of help. The post Weather disaster at Saddles of Joy appeared first on KYMA.
Lots of wonderful viewer photos with the ongoing weather activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest continue to share their weather pictures of the active monsoon season we've been experiencing the past several days. Take a look at some of the pictures:. COURTESY TRACEY DOMINGUEZ. COURTESY JOEL SOLORIO. COURTESY SUSANNE RODGERS. COURTESY JIM ROSS. COURTESY DAVID...
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
