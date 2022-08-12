Red Sox outfield prospect Miguel Bleis is currently ‘generating the most buzz’ in Boston’s farm system

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Yardbarker
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out
Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar earns promotion to Low-A Salem after strong start to season in Florida Complex League
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar has reached base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with Low-A Salem since earning a promotion from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. In his first two games with Salem, Salazar has gone 2-for-7 (.286) at the plate with two singles, two...
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Reds 2B Jonathan India airlifted from Field of Dreams game Thursday for precautionary reasons
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was not able to stick around long for Thursday's night's "Field of Dreams" game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. After being drilled near the left ankle, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year exited the contest with what was called a lower leg contusion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
Yardbarker
New York Joey Gallo takes shot at Yankee fans after reviving season with Dodgers
It is no surprise that former New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has revived his season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being traded at the deadline. On his way out, Gallo shot back at New York and Yankee fans, indicating how harsh they were and how he couldn’t even leave his apartment without feeling awful about himself.
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Yardbarker
Brewers tried to get two All-Star hitters at trade deadline
Major League Baseball’s trade deadline has come and gone. The Milwaukee Brewers traded four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet (who was then cut) and two prospects. Mark Mathias and another prospect were sent to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Matt Bush, who has two saves now with the Brewers. Milwaukee also acquired Trevor Rosenthal, who has not pitched since 2020 due to a slew of injuries, though Craig Counsell revealed that Rosenthal is ready to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run
With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Red Sox squander late scoring chances in 3-2 loss to Yankees; Andrew Benintendi shines on both side of the ball against former team
The Red Sox came up short of another walk-off win over the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday night. Boston fell to New York by a final score of 3-2 to drop to 56-59 on the season. Matched up against newly-acquired Yankees starter Frankie Montas, the Sox drew first blood...
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
Yardbarker
Watch: Luke Voit has depressing reaction to Manny Machado RBI
Luke Voit was one of the players traded to the Washington Nationals from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal prior to the August 2 deadline. And it appears that Voit misses playing for his former team. The Padres beat the Nationals 6-0 on Sunday to sweep a...
Cardinals' Albert Pujols tallies 63rd career multi-home run game, tying legend Willie Mays for fifth all-time
In April, future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals after leaving the team as a free agent in 2012. Greeted by a hero's welcome since returning, the love-fest continued on Sunday after another memorable performance from the 42-year-old. Pujols tallied career home runs number 688...
Yardbarker
FanGraphs’ Braves playoff odds with 50 games left to play
Wednesday marked the 112th game of the season, meaning there are just 50 games left to play. The Braves’ latest sweep over the Red Sox put them 20 games over .500. That’s much better than Atlanta was this time last year; however, their standing in the division is even worse. The Braves currently sit seven games back of the red-hot Mets, who, according to FanGraphs, have an astounding 93% chance of winning the NL East.
MLB・
Yardbarker
The San Diego Padres lose to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on controversial overturned call
The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the umpire's review and decision went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
Yardbarker
The Astros Have Overtaken A Special MLB Crown
Since April 27 of this year, the New York Yankees had been the team at the top of the American League. That is, until yesterday, when the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers by a final of 7-3, improving their record to 72-41 on the season. With that, the Yankees...
Comments / 0