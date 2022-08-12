Red Sox outfield prospect Miguel Bleis is currently ‘generating the most buzz’ in Boston’s farm system

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline has come and gone. The Milwaukee Brewers traded four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet (who was then cut) and two prospects. Mark Mathias and another prospect were sent to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Matt Bush, who has two saves now with the Brewers. Milwaukee also acquired Trevor Rosenthal, who has not pitched since 2020 due to a slew of injuries, though Craig Counsell revealed that Rosenthal is ready to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO