Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Huge Dunk Monday
Bronny James is touring Europe playing exhibition games with his Sierra Canyon teammates, and the rising senior is turning heads in the process. During today's game against the Under-18 French select team, James went coast-to-coast and threw down an eye-opening dunk over a defender. Even though he was dribbling with...
Decision Day: Will Alabama add another OL to its 2023 class?
It has been a big month for Alabama when it comes to recruiting in the trenches. Since the start of the month, the Tide have added in-state defensive lineman Hunter Osborne and coveted offensive lineman Miles McVay to the fold. On Saturday, two more key targets for the program will...
Richard Jefferson says LeBron James has ‘not done enough as a Laker’ to be considered a Lakers great
A former teammate of LeBron James recently said that he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers superstar currently should be considered one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, made the claim. “LeBron James has not done enough as a...
Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games
The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant
Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here. On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Lacob, Adam Silver welcome Stephen A. Smith back to First Take
Warriors governor Joe Lacob and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made a couple of funny welcome-back videos for Stephen A. Smith, who returned to ESPN’s First Take Monday after shoulder surgery.
Bronny James Being "Pursued" By 5 College Basketball Programs
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James is expected to enter his name when the 2024 NBA Draft rolls around. Earlier in the week, a report fromJoe Vardon of The Athletic suggested a gap year spent in Australia's NBL is on the table. However, the latest report from ESPN suggests he'll play in college instead.
Wyc Grousbeck discusses Bill Russell's number being retired
BOSTON -- Bill Russell received the ultimate honor from the NBA last week, when it was announced shortly after the passing of the Celtics legend that the league would retire his No. 6. Russell is the first player to have his number retired throughout the NBA.The announcement was made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver last Thursday, but there was a small group that knew it was coming beforehand. Silver initially announced plans to retire Russell's number at the private funeral service for the Hall of Famer in Seattle. Russell was a larger than life player in the NBA and figurehead in...
Report: Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to be Named Head Coach at Memphis
Alabama softball's Patrick Murphy would have to hire just his third pitching coach since 2001.
Tennis' biggest stars are desperate to play Serena Williams before she retires
Williams announced earlier this month that she retire from tennis after the US Open, which starts at the end of August.
Why Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Greatest Ever Point Guard
When the thought of who the best player is at a specific position in the history of the NBA, not only do you focus on the numbers, but also the impact a player has not only on the court, but also off the court to represent an organization. The off...
WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Westminster Christian Wildcats
Let's meet the 2022 Westminster Christian Wildcats. The Westminster Christian Wildcats in 2021, despite starting their season 5-2, lost their last three games of the year, which resulted in a fifth-place finish in Region 7 and a missed playoff appearance. In 2022, the Wildcats are expecting a big year on...
