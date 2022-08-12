ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Huge Dunk Monday

Bronny James is touring Europe playing exhibition games with his Sierra Canyon teammates, and the rising senior is turning heads in the process. During today's game against the Under-18 French select team, James went coast-to-coast and threw down an eye-opening dunk over a defender. Even though he was dribbling with...
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games

The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here. On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Bronny James Being "Pursued" By 5 College Basketball Programs

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James is expected to enter his name when the 2024 NBA Draft rolls around. Earlier in the week, a report fromJoe Vardon of The Athletic suggested a gap year spent in Australia's NBL is on the table. However, the latest report from ESPN suggests he'll play in college instead.
NBA
CBS Boston

Wyc Grousbeck discusses Bill Russell's number being retired

BOSTON -- Bill Russell received the ultimate honor from the NBA last week, when it was announced shortly after the passing of the Celtics legend that the league would retire his No. 6. Russell is the first player to have his number retired throughout the NBA.The announcement was made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver last Thursday, but there was a small group that knew it was coming beforehand. Silver initially announced plans to retire Russell's number at the private funeral service for the Hall of Famer in Seattle. Russell was a larger than life player in the NBA and figurehead in...
BOSTON, MA
