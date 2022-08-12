BOSTON -- Bill Russell received the ultimate honor from the NBA last week, when it was announced shortly after the passing of the Celtics legend that the league would retire his No. 6. Russell is the first player to have his number retired throughout the NBA.The announcement was made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver last Thursday, but there was a small group that knew it was coming beforehand. Silver initially announced plans to retire Russell's number at the private funeral service for the Hall of Famer in Seattle. Russell was a larger than life player in the NBA and figurehead in...

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO