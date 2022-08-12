ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Bulls best Shrimp 11-8, remain on top in East Division

Durham, N.C - Bulls third baseman Tristan Gray clubbed four hits, and catcher David Rodriguez and right fielder Grant Witherspoon each homered, while first baseman Jonathan Aranda’s clutch two-out bases-loaded single capped a six-run seventh inning as Durham defeated Jacksonville in a dramatic 11-8 victory on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls remain in first place in the International League East Division.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Bulls fry Shrimp 6-5, grab sole possession of 1st place

Durham, N.C. - Bulls shortstop Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading twenty-eighth home run of the season, while first baseman Jonathan Aranda clubbed three hits and drove in two runs as Durham moved into sole possession of first place in the International League East Division standings with a 6-5 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of a paid attendance of 9,193 fans on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
WRAL News

New Bern rolls past Heritage at HSOT Jamboree, 14-7

Wake Forest, N.C. — New Bern defeated Heritage 14-7 on Saturday at Trentini Stadium in the second part of a four-game set at the HighSchoolOT Jamboree at Wake Forest High School. The cream rose to the top on the initial series, as Heritage quarterback and NC State commit Lex...
NEW BERN, NC
Sports
WRAL News

Alcohol to-go: Social district opens Monday in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — New drinking rules take effect Monday in downtown Raleigh. Raleigh's social district opens at 11 a.m., allowing people to stroll the streets with open-container alcoholic drinks sold by licensed restaurants and bars. The social district encompasses Fayetteville Street from the State Capitol to the Duke Energy...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk

Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
WRAL News

Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer

Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC Highway Patrol in the mix for 2022's best looking cruiser

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is once again in the nationwide Best Looking Cruiser contest. A promotional photo for the patrol showed two of their cars at the Boylan Avenue bridge in Raleigh with the city skyline in the background. The contest has been organized in recent years by...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

4 girls, 2 boys shot during teen party at Raleigh club

Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at a night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers, four girls and two boys, are expected to survive their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Raleigh Police Department...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest

Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

