Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita Durairaj
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Bulls best Shrimp 11-8, remain on top in East Division
Durham, N.C - Bulls third baseman Tristan Gray clubbed four hits, and catcher David Rodriguez and right fielder Grant Witherspoon each homered, while first baseman Jonathan Aranda’s clutch two-out bases-loaded single capped a six-run seventh inning as Durham defeated Jacksonville in a dramatic 11-8 victory on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls remain in first place in the International League East Division.
Bulls fry Shrimp 6-5, grab sole possession of 1st place
Durham, N.C. - Bulls shortstop Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading twenty-eighth home run of the season, while first baseman Jonathan Aranda clubbed three hits and drove in two runs as Durham moved into sole possession of first place in the International League East Division standings with a 6-5 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of a paid attendance of 9,193 fans on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
New Bern rolls past Heritage at HSOT Jamboree, 14-7
Wake Forest, N.C. — New Bern defeated Heritage 14-7 on Saturday at Trentini Stadium in the second part of a four-game set at the HighSchoolOT Jamboree at Wake Forest High School. The cream rose to the top on the initial series, as Heritage quarterback and NC State commit Lex...
NC State's Jada Boyd won't return for 2022-23 basketball season
Raleigh, N.C. - Jada Boyd won't return as a member of the NC State women's basketball team this Fall. A school spokesperson told WRAL Boyd does not plan to enroll in school this year and therefore does not plan to return to the team. Certainly a shock for the Wolfpack...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alcohol to-go: Social district opens Monday in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — New drinking rules take effect Monday in downtown Raleigh. Raleigh's social district opens at 11 a.m., allowing people to stroll the streets with open-container alcoholic drinks sold by licensed restaurants and bars. The social district encompasses Fayetteville Street from the State Capitol to the Duke Energy...
Raleigh couple shares special connection after iconic Arby's sign comes down on Hillsborough Street
Raleigh, N.C. — The iconic, lighted Arby’s sign on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh disappeared in early July, and since that time, people have made dozens of social media posts to pay homage to what was once a Raleigh landmark. Of all of those posts, perhaps Julia and Matthew...
Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk
Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
Walgreens sales August 14-20: Toothpaste (free after rewards and coupon), Purex laundry, bath tissue, razors
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walgreens has new sales starting August 14 including toothpaste (free after rewards and coupon), Purex laundry, bath tissue, razors and more!. The sale prices are valid at most Raleigh, NC area stores for...
NC Highway Patrol in the mix for 2022's best looking cruiser
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is once again in the nationwide Best Looking Cruiser contest. A promotional photo for the patrol showed two of their cars at the Boylan Avenue bridge in Raleigh with the city skyline in the background. The contest has been organized in recent years by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 girls, 2 boys shot during teen party at Raleigh club
Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at a night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers, four girls and two boys, are expected to survive their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Raleigh Police Department...
Sam's Club 12-Month Membership Package now only $20 plus get $25 off your first in-club purchase
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Get a Sam's Club 12-Month Membership Package for only $20 (71% off) PLUS, get $25 off your first in-club purchase of $25+! The offer is available through August 14, 2022!. There is also...
Police: Multiple people hurt from driver crashing SUV into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Traffic was shut down on a busy road in Wilson on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a Hardee's. The driver crashed into the restaurant around 9:45 on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road, according to police. A photo submitted to WRAL showed a...
6 teenagers shot, injured at private party at Raleigh night club, says police
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said early Saturday morning it is investigating a shooting that left 6 teenagers injured. A large police presence blocked Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh Friday night. Raleigh police told WRAL News that 6 teenagers were shot at a private birthday party at...
Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest
Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
4 teen girls, 2 teen boys hurt in shooting at private party at Raleigh night club
Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at a night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers, four girls and two boys, are expected to survive their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Raleigh Police Department...
2 brothers killed after 78-year-old driver crashes SUV into Hardee's restaurant in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — The Wilson Police Department said two brothers are dead Sunday after an SUV crashed into a Hardee's on Forest Hills Road. Police said 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence of Wilson crashed an SUV into the restaurant around 9:45 a.m. Witnesses told WRAL News Lawrence crossed over a busy Forest Hills Road - narrowly missing traffic.
Man shot at Apex apartment complex in 'targeted incident,' police say
Apex, N.C. — A man was shot in Apex on Friday night in what investigators say was a "targeted" shooting. Apex police officer found the injured man on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, which is in the West Haven Apartments complex. The man was transported to a...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0