Jackson councilman picked to succeed the late Assemblyman Ronald S. Dancer

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - Jackson Councilman Alex Sauickie has been selected by Republican committee members in the 12th Legislative District to succeed state Assemblyman Ronald S. Dancer, who died in office last month.

Sauickie on Thursday night beat out two other candidates for the seats: Plumsted Township Committeeman Dominick Cuozzo and former Jackson Councilman Scott Martin for the Assembly seat. Sauckie received 100 votes; Cuozzo 44 votes and Martin 3 votes.

Sauckie was also nominated by acclamation to be placed on the November ballot to run for the balance of Dancer’s two-year term.

The 12th Legislative District includes Burlington, Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean counties. Republican committee members from Allentown, Chesterfield, Englishtown, Jackson, Manalapan, Matawan, Millstone, New Hanover, North Hanover, Old Bridge, Plumsted, Roosevelt, Upper Freehold and Wrightstown, all were eligible to vote.

The Republican organizations of all four counties have a longstanding agreement that the seat is to be occupied by an Ocean County resident.

The convention of committee members was chaired by Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon and held at the iPlay America center in Freehold Township.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.