Concern over lack of ambulance service in Sumter County expressed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including the widening of a congested road in Harris County. “We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor,” says Kenneth Franks, an Administrator of the Transportation Investment Act.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO