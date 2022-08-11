'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand.

Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war' in response to the FBI's Monday raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Shiffer called on his followers to 'be ready for combat' and 'kill the FBI on sight.'

He escalated his threats by Thursday, writing that morning, 'If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while.' Ohio police confirmed he was killed later in the day.

Shiffer, sporting body armor and an assault-rifle, attempted to break into the agency's Cincinnati field office, prompting a five-hour standoff with authorities. He fled the office and was chased onto the highway before abandoning his car by a cornfield on a country road just off of Interstate 71.

He was shot dead by police Thursday after he raised a gun towards officers around 3pm, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The confrontation came as officials warned of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Schiffer had publicly criticized the raid online.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he approved the Mar-a-Lago raid, and called any attacks on the FBI 'unfounded.' 'I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,' the Biden official said.

Shiffer, a construction electrician, attended the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol and was also under investigation for having 'ties to extremist groups,' including the Proud Boys, NBC News reported, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials.

Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, was shot dead by Ohio police after he attempted to raid an FBI field office in Cincinnati. He is pictured at the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection

Shiffer foreshadowed the attack in a series of posts penned Tuesday on Donald Trump's social media sight, Truth Social

The ordeal started after the FBI reported that an armed suspect tried to breach the agency's Visitor Screening Facility at its headquarters in Cincinnati.

Sources told NBC News that he was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and fired a nail gun at personnel.

After agents rushed to the scene amid blaring alarms, the agency said the suspect fled by car north onto I-71, where police were on pursuit.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said the man exchanged gunfire with officers near a cornfield by Smith and Center Road, Wilmington, Ohio.

State highway workers blocked off roads leading to the scene as a helicopter flew over the area. Officials locked down a mile radius near the interstate and urged residents and business owners to lock doors and stay inside. The interstate has since reopened.

Shiffer, sporting body armor, attempted to break into the agency's Cincinnati field office, prompting a five-hour standoff with authorities. He fled the office and was chased onto the highway before abandoning his car by a cornfield on a country road just off of Interstate 71

Law enforcement officers have killed the armed man who attacked the FBI 's field office in Cincinnati, Ohio

Ricky Walter Shiffer was shot dead by police Thursday after raised a gun towards officers around 3pm, state highway patrol confirmed

Shiffer had attempted to break into the office, prompting a five-hour standoff with authorities. The body armor wearing suspect fled the office and was chased onto highway before abandoning his car by a cornfield on a country road just off of Interstate 71

WHO ARE THE PROUD BOYS?

Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes started the all-male Proud Boys in 2016. McInnes and the Proud Boys have described the group as a politically incorrect men's club for 'Western chauvinists' and deny affiliations with far-right extremist groups that overtly espouse racist and anti-Semitic views.

The Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center designated the Proud Boys as a hate group, saying that its members often spread 'outright bigotry' and 'anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric' over the internet, and have posted social media pictures of themselves with prominent Holocaust deniers, white nationalists and 'known neo-Nazis.'

Current national leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, marched in the infamous Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in 2017.

Proud Boys have been involved in a series of high-profile violent clashes at political events.

In New York City in October 2018, police arrested several Proud Boys members who brawled with anti-fascist protesters following a speech by McInnes at a Manhattan Republican club.

Proud Boys members also have frequently clashed with counterprotesters at rallies in California and Oregon.

Most recently, the group took part in the siege on the Capitol on January 6, where some members were seen breaking into the building.

In February, they were designated a terrorist group by Canada.

Two days before Shiffer attempted to breach the FBI facility an account on Trump's Truth Social platform linked to his name foreshadowed the attack.

Schiffer called on his followers to 'kill the FBI on sight' in wake of the agency raiding the former president's Florida estate.

'People, this is it,' the account posted. 'I hope a call to arms comes from someone better qualified, but if not, this is your call to arms from me.

'Leave work tomorrow as soon as the gun shop/Army-Navy store/pawn shop opens, get whatever you need to be ready for combat. We must not tolerate this one.'

He then added: 'If you know of any protests or attacks, please post here.'

Thursday morning around 9.29am, around the same time the FBI office was breached, Schiffer's account posted: 'Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn't.

'If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI, and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops while.'

In another Truth Social post penned two days ago, Shiffer directly discussed Trump, claiming he thought the former president would 'call for peace.'

'Donald Trump was my hero just a year ago but we must not continue to lay down and take this,' he wrote. 'If he does not call for peace, it is probably because he fears for the lives of his grandchildren and young children.

'It is a dark situation for that family, but millions of other kids are in danger until we show the enemy how Americans do it.'

He added, replying to another user on the platform: 'Don’t forget how Americans handle tyrants.'

Shiffer was also active on Twitter and Facebook where he touted his involvement at last year's Capitol riot.

He appeared to be featured in a Facebook video from January 5, 2021 - the night before the insurrection - displaying his attendance at a pro-Trump rally in DC.

He also confirmed his attendance in May 2022, in a tweet responding to a photo of rioters at the insurrection: 'I was there. We watched as your goons did that.'

Shiffer blamed Trump foes for the damage, saying: 'When I told the ones trying to break back in that Trump tweeted be peaceful, one of them said, 'F**k Trump."'

In another tweet he referenced his affiliation with the Proud Boys, all-male far-right extremist group that has been involved in a series of high-profile violent clashes at political events.

'Oh, the packing. The packing could be here,' Shiffer posted last May. 'Save ammunition, get in touch with the Proud Boys and learn how they did it in the Revolutionary War, because submitting to tyranny while lawfully protesting was never the American way.'

His social media accounts have been suspended, likely in wake of his attempt to attack the field office.

The FBI said an armed man tried to breach its Cincinnati headquarters (pictured) on Thursday before leading police on a chase through Wilmington

Two small airplanes and an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter are circling the area during a standoff Thursday

Interstate 71 and state Route 73 were among roads closed during a standoff

Officers are pictured in pursuit of the suspect on Interstate 71, which has been closed

The man was reportedly wearing body armor as he got into an altercation with security agents at the FBI's Visitor Screening Facility

Officials said he was armed with a rifle and fired at personnel with a nail gun before fleeing

The confrontation in Cincinnati comes as officials warn of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump, pictured on Wednesday outside Trump Tower

Officials said the incident began on Thursday morning when Schiffer got into an altercation with security officers at the FBI office, CNN reported.

The agency said in a statement that 'the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents' led the man to flee the scene in his car.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and police officers, Nathan Dennis, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said in a news conference. No police were injured.

'Throughout the day today law-enforcement officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect. After a time the negotiations failed,' Dennis said.

'The suspect then did raise a firearm toward law enforcement and shots were fired by law enforcement officers on the scene,' Dennis said. Authorities said Shiffer died at the site.

The agency and its Cincinnati office did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for additional information.

There have been growing threats in recent days against FBI agents and offices across the country since federal agents executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists and anti-Semites, users have warned they are preparing for an armed revolution.

Federal officials have also been tracking an array of other concerning chatter on Gab and other platforms threatening violence against federal agents.

FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Nebraska on Wednesday.

'Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you're upset with,' Wray said.

The FBI on Wednesday also warned its agents to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards are 'not visible outside FBI space,' citing an increase in social media threats to bureau personnel and facilities. It also warned agents to be aware of their surroundings and potential protesters.

The warning did not specifically mention this week's search of Mar-a-Lago but attributed the online threats to 'recent media reporting on FBI investigative activity.'

FBI Director Christopher Wray (above) denounced the threats against him and the FBI following the agency's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

The search was reportedly related to the National Archives and Records Administration, which is charged with safeguarding presidential records that belong to the public

Trump has denounced the search as a politicized 'witch hunt' against him

The former president is facing a long-running investigation into his real estate empire. Pictured: Secret Service stand guard as Trump leaves Trump Tower for the New York Attorney General's office on Wednesday morning

Mar-a-Lago is closed for the summer. Its well-heeled members generally leave Florida for cooler locations, only returning for the winter. Trump was in New York on Monday

The FBI Agents Association said Thursday that the surge of threats against them after the raid have encouraged violence against law enforcement and are 'unacceptable.'

Conservative politicians and Trump himself bashed the agency for being 'corrupt' and 'politicized' following the raid Monday, in which agents sought classified documents that Trump had retained in violation of rules on official records.

That was followed by a surge of violent threats against the FBI and Justice Department on social media and in conservative chat rooms.

'Special Agents and their families should never be threatened with violence, including for doing their jobs,' the association said in a statement.

'The threats made recently contribute to an atmosphere where some have, or will, accept violence against law enforcement as appropriate. It is not,' it said.

The statement was released shortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland said he himself had approved the unprecedented raid on a former president's home.

Garland called the attacks on the FBI 'unfounded.'

'I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,' he said.

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., was raided by the FBI Monday

Trump took 15 boxes of material with him in January 2021 after he left Washington, D.C. The boxes were returned to the National Archives a year later in January 2022 but agents on Monday were looking to see if Trump had additional material; above workers move boxes out of the Trump White House on January 14, 2021

Trump supporters wave flags outside his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday night

A supporter of former President Donald Trump waves a flag as he and others gather outside his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday evening after Trump said that FBI agents raided it

After the raid Monday, Trump issued a statement saying his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida was 'under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.'

'Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third World Countries,' Trump said.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy accused the FBI and the Justice Department of 'weaponized politicization.'

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said the FBI had become 'an attack dog to help the Democrats' and Republican Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted that 'we must destroy the FBI.'

Another fervent Trump supporter, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, attacked the agency and spoke of 'civil war.'

'The FBI has gone rogue and is doing the dirty work of a communist regime,' she said on Twitter.

'This is not a partisan or political issue,' the agents' association said in their statement. 'Calls for violence against law enforcement are unacceptable, and should be condemned by all leaders.'

Attorney General Merrick Garland's full statement on FBI's unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago

The Department of Justice will speak through its court filings and its work. Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week.

That search was a premises located in Florida, belonging to the former president. The department did not make any public statements on the day of the search. The former president publicly confirmed the search that evening, as is his right.

Copies of both the warrant and the FBI property receipt were provided on the day of the search to the former president's counsel, who was on site during the search.

The search warrant was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause. The property receipt is a document that federal law requires law enforcement agents to leave with the property owner.

The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president's public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter.

Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.

All Americans are entitled to the even-handed application of the law, the due process of law, and to the presumption of innocence. Much of our work is, by necessity, conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations.

Federal law, longstanding department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time. There are however, certain points I want you to know.

First, I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. Second, the department does not take such a decision lightly - where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and, to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken.

Third, let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors. I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. Men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants. Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights.

They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them. This is all I can say right now. More information will be made available in the appropriate way and at the appropriate time.

A padlocked basement full of documents in Mar-a-Lago, the DOJ's counterintelligence chief and boxes of classified files: How investigators 'met Trump lawyers in JUNE to ask about "missing" files in search that began last year'

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida was raided by the FBI on Monday night, the former president revealed in a furious and lengthy statement.

The unannounced search was related to White House documents sought by the National Archives, his son Eric Trump told Fox News later that night.

Federal agents 'ransacked' his father's office, he said, and in his own statement the former president accused them of breaking into his safe.

But Trump's issues with the National Archives reportedly began before he even left office.

Politico reported in 2018 that aides were forced to follow the then-president around to tape back documents that he had shredded - a habit the Republican was known for during his prior life heading the Trump Organization - in fear of running afoul of record-keeping laws.

And late last year, Trump attempted to slow the release of presidential documents from the National Archives to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack.

It's not clear what specifically is being investigated, but it's worth noting there are laws on the books against tampering and destruction of classified presidential records.

Below is a timeline piecing together reports of the former president's legal battle with the Capitol riot committee over his documents, which appeared to run parallel to the National Archives' own efforts to recover classified pages from Trump.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday afternoon that the two are not related.

Trump sues January 6 committee to block National Archives records

In October 2021, the former president launched a lawsuit against the Democrat-led House panel and the National Archives to block the release of White House records linked to last year's Capitol riot.

Trump's lawyers called the probe a 'fishing expedition' in a 26-page lawsuit filed in mid-October.

The attorneys had also requested that the National Archives send Trump's team any documents that could be relevant for review.

Trump lost the case along with two subsequent appeals later that year.

FBI agents with a search warrant raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday morning

The above timeline highlights just some of former president Donald Trump's battles with the National Archives since leaving office, including an unrelated court fight with the January 6 committee

Supreme Court shuts down Trump's bid to block documents, National Archives says it will turn them over

The January 6 committee revealed on January 19 that it had begun receiving documents from the National Archives that Trump 'had hoped to keep hidden.'

It happened the same day as the Supreme Court rejecting Trump's last-ditch request to shield his records.

Nine justices voted against the former president, including three who he appointed to the bench.

Only Clarence Thomas, whose wife Ginni is now being investigated by the committee over her efforts to push Trump's election fraud claims, voted in Trump's favor.

In addition to his own documents, the tranche also included records belonging to White House legal counsel, ex-adviser Stephen Miller and ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, The Guardian reported.

National Archives reveals some Trump records were 'torn up'

The record-keeping body confirmed to the Washington Post on January 31 that the documents it handed to the January 6 committee 'included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump.'

At this point the National Archives had reportedly handed more than 700 pages to the committee.

Anti-media and pro-Trump protesters stands across the waterfront from Mar A Lago. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after it was raided by FBI agents on Monday

Not all of them had been taped back together at the time of the committee's receipt.

'These were turned over to the National Archives at the end of the Trump Administration, along with a number of torn-up records that had not been reconstructed by the White House,' the Archives reportedly said.

Trump's 15 boxes of sensitive White House documents

The next month, the National Archives revealed that Trump had taken 15 boxes full of White House records to his Mar-a-Lago retreat after leaving Washington, DC the year before.

Officials from the Archives and the Records Administration had to retrieve the boxes this past January.

It was first reported by the Washington Post on February 7.

Items that were improperly taken and had to be retrieved included what Trump called 'love letters' exchanged with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

A letter from then-outgoing President Barack Obama to Trump when he first took office was also among the trove.

National Archives asks Justice Department to probe Trump record-keeping

Two days after it was revealed that Trump took 15 boxes of White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, the National Archives stepped up its enforcement by asking the Justice Department to probe the ex-president's handling of the sensitive pages.

The Archives asked President Joe Biden's DOJ to investigate whether Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, a source told CNN on February 9.

The Washington Post reported the next day that some of the files in the 15 boxes the Archives had retrieved were marked as 'top secret' - spurring security concerns.

The former president was at Trump Tower in New York City when his home was raided, his son Eric Trump told Fox News that night

Trump released a lengthy statement claiming he was 'under siege' and that federal agents broke into his safe

At the time, Trump's spokesman Taylor Budowich said the records retrieving process was 'normal and routine' but was being 'weaponized by anonymous, politically motivated government sources to peddle Fake News.'

Report details months-long effort to retrieve Trump documents

It follows a June visit by DOJ official Jay Bratt and two others to Mar-a-Lago to inquire about the documents

While the controversy between the former president and government record-keepers only gained steam earlier this year, a February 13 CNN report reveals that the National Archives knew as early as May 2021 that documents had been missing.

National Archives counsel Gary Stern reportedly first contacted an official in the White House who had been named the point-person for records-keeping matters.

Stern apparently reached out to one of Trump's other lawyers after his efforts to get the records appeared to be slow-walked.

At the time of the February report, one person told CNN the matter had 'not been fully resolved' and the National Archives was still seeking more documents from Trump.

'Former President Trump's representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives,' the Archives said in a statement.

Classified documents were among the 15 boxes Trump took, National Archives says

A week later, the National Archives confirmed an earlier Washington Post report that top secret documents were among the trove that Trump took to Mar-a-Lago with him.

The body said in a statement published on February 18 that it was 'in communication' with the DOJ on Trump-retrieved documents that were 'marked as classified national security information.'

In response to letters from the House Oversight Committee seeking more information on the matter, the Archives revealed the sensitive nature of the documents and added that social media and other online records from White House aides had not been properly stored.

The body said Trump aides had been warned about the matter previously.

DOJ summons grand jury in National Archives probe and grills Trump staffers

After months of silence, the Justice Department was revealed in May to be investigating whether Trump or others mishandled classified White House documents.

The DOJ convened a grand jury in the probe, the New York Times reported on May 12.

Prosecutors had subpoenaed the relevant documents from the National Archives, and CNN revealed they questioned Trump aides in April and May of this year.

Merrick Garland's top officials sit down with Trump lawyers in Mar-a-Lago

Four top DOJ officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago in early June to speak with the former president's attorneys about the documents, it was reported the day after the FBI raid.

In revealing the visit CNN noted how 'rare' in nature it was.

The DOJ's counterintelligence and export control section chief Jay Bratt was reportedly among the group who sat down with Trump's lawyers.

Trump's team had also shown the government officials where Trump were storing documents.

Investigators reportedly observed that some of the files there were marked as classified.

At one point the former president himself reportedly stopped in to say hello and 'make small talk' before leaving again.

Trump staffers padlock documents room in Mar-a-Lago

Days after the investigators' visit, they reportedly sent a letter to Trump's staff asking them to secure the room where they observed the documents being stored.

Aides padlocked the area, according to CNN.

Feds raid Mar-a-Lago on Monday morning

It was reported that the FBI's operation at Mar-a-Lago occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

The ex-president had been at Trump Tower in New York City at the time. His son Eric Trump told Fox he informed his father of the raid.

CNN reported that federal agents' activity was exclusively kept to the portions of the club where Trump's office and residence are.

The former president claimed he was a victim of political persecution in a statement that revealed the unannounced search to the public.

'These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,' Trump said through his Save America PAC.

'I stood up to America ’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.'