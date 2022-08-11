ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Amazing Grace’ Producer Sues Neon, Alleging Distributor “Fraudulently Induced” Deal For Aretha Franklin Doc

Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace , which tells the story of the singer’s 1972 gospel album, is subject of more legal issues.

The film, which was mired in limbo for 46 years as a result of various legal battles, is now the subject of a suit from producer Alan Elliott, against distributor Neon and CEO Tom Quinn.

The crux of the issue also involves the Hollywood trade press, including Deadline, which covered the news that Neon had acquired the U.S rights to the film in December 2018 . There was one small problem, the producers allege, it hadn’t signed a deal, and in fact, the producers were in talks with other buyers, including Apple, when Neon announced the deal.

The suit (read it here ) alleges that Neon “fraudulently induced” the producer to accept a distribution deal by publicly announcing the pact.

“In a plan commandeered by Quinn, Neon acquired the coveted domestic distribution rights to the Picture through a series of fraudulent actions, starting with a false and premature press announcement that Neon had already acquired those rights when in fact it had not,” the suit alleges.

Neon disputes this and sources close to the company say that Elliott signed off on the press release, similarly something that he disputes.

The announcement came after a sold-out screening at the Film Forum in New York and ahead of a Spike Lee-hosted event in LA, which was designed to lure buyers such as Apple.

The producer allege that the company and CEO Tom Quinn “strong-armed” them into the deal and that the pact, which closed two months later, for a minimum guarantee of around $1.5M, must be “backdated”.

The suit also alleges that Neon refused to release the film in 1,000 theaters around the country and promote it to Black communities. Neon says that it screened the film in numerous Black communities.

“After chilling the market for other prospective bidders, Neon strong-armed Plaintiff into a deal that Quinn insisted be backdated to reflect the date of the fraudulent press announcement. Before a deal was inked, Quinn, a protégé of none other than Harvey Weinstein, even promised that Neon would especially promote the Picture in predominantly African American communities and theaters, a promise that was appealing to the Picture’s producers, among them Spike Lee. This was critical in inducing Plaintiff to ultimately enter into a domestic distribution deal with Neon, as there is a long history of Hollywood under-marketing Black films, and Plaintiff did not want to see this phenomenon bear out for the Picture,” it notes.

The suit also outlines allegations that Neon did little in the way of marketing the film, which was originally filmed by Sidney Pollack, “abandoned any effort to promote the Picture’s awards run” and failed to properly account for the film’s revenues and requests for an audit.

There are also issues over accounting; Elliott says that he has been attempting to audit the company but that it has been uncooperative, a fact that Neon denies.

The timing is not ideal as Neon, which was founded by Tom Quinn and Tim League, are exploring a sale of the business.

Given that the Amazing Grace live record came out in 1972, Elliott is hoping to win back the U.S. rights to the film so that they can screen it on its 50 th anniversary year, as well as at least $5M in damages.

Endeavor Content sold the movie, which was repped by WME, worldwide.

Neon has called the suit “meritless” and “baseless”.

“We are extremely proud of the campaign and release we’ve forged for Amazing Grace .  Our goal was and remains to honor the iconic ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin by continuing to make this film as widely available as possible for all audiences to enjoy her raw, timeless talent.  At this time we will refrain from making any comment on this meritless and baseless claim, and look forward to defending our quality of work and reputation,” a Neon spokeswoman told Deadline.

The case has been filed by Pessah Law Group in the Supreme Court of the state of New York with Maurice Pessah, Summer Benson and Jason Sunshine acting on behalf of the plaintiffs with the demand for a jury trial.

Amazing Grace was produced by Elliott, Franklin, Spike Lee, Angie Seegers, Joe Boyd, Rob Johnson, Chiemi Karasawa, Sabrina V. Owens, Jerry Wexler, Tirrell D. Whittley and Joseph Woolf and exec produced by Stefan Nowicki, Joey Carey and Alexandra Johnes.

