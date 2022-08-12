Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You
Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
San Antonio Burritos Bites: Back to Los Balito's for breakfast
It's like a breakfast taco, but bigger, in case you didn't know.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC
In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue. According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.
yolotx.com
The World’s Steepest Dive Coaster | Six Flags Fiesta Texas | San Antonio
Are you ready? The World’s Steepest Dive Coaster is now open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is San Antonio’s newest thrill-ride and the park’s newest villain. With a 270-degree zero-g roll and speeds up to 60mph, this 21-passenger coaster peaks at 150ft in...
KTSA
San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may come as no surprise that three Texas cities land in the top 15 best cities for barbecue, but would you have expected San Antonio to come in at No. 1?. Many from the Alamo City would expect San Antonio to rank at...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's North East ISD banned more books than any other Texas school district, report shows
NEISD — which drew criticism from both the ACLU and its own teacher's union for launching a controversial review of reading material late last year — also banned the most number of books, the analysis shows. According to the report, NEISD reviewed 431 books for appropriateness and ended...
KSAT 12
Giant African Spurred Tortoise visits SA park, but no one knows how it got there
SAN ANTONIO – A North Side park had a very unlikely visitor early last week -- a 50-pound African Spurred Tortoise -- and it’s still unclear how it got there. According to San Antonio Animal Care Services, Walter O’ Hare, the tortoise in question, was found by a few Good Samaritans on Aug. 7 while taking a stroll along Phil Hardberger Park.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
San Antonio's Taco Rumble is back, plus all the food news you missed this week
Tickets are on sale now.
KSAT 12
San Antonio, how are increased electricity bills affecting your life? Take our 5-question survey
SAN ANTONIO – This summer, Texans have been hit hard with not only record-breaking heat, but also with the struggles of inflation. Unfortunately, those issues intersect in residential utility bills, as CPS Energy just increased rates for customers. Have you been experiencing pricier bills? Has inflation affected the way...
Click2Houston.com
Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
KTSA
San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction
SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
San Antonio Current
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A sprawling Terrell Hills home owned by the niece of famed San Antonio businessman, inventor and adventurer Tom Slick has hit the market for $3.4 million, according to local property records. Slick, of course, founded the Southwest Research Institute and helped create the forerunner of the Texas Biomedical Research Institute...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Veteran death metal outfit Deicide hit San Antonio's Rock Box on Saturday as part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its groundbreaking album Legion. Headbangers turned out in full forced for the show, which also included Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition.
