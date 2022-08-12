ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

One dead in Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, 45, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash

WARSAW — One person was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Gilliam Drive and Detroit Street, Warsaw, Saturday evening, Aug. 13. The number of other injured persons was not available. Warsaw Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS were called to the intersection at...
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

One person injured in apartment fire on E. Washington Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A person is recovering from injuries after an apartment fire near downtown Fort Wayne Sunday. Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to 905 E. Washington Blvd just before 9 a.m. FWFD says crews saw black smoke from a rear window, as residents were self evacuating.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Traffic Accident
WANE-TV

Suspected drunk driver dies after missing curve, crashing into tree: police

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A death investigation is underway after a driver was found dead Sunday morning in a ravine, according to Huntington County officials. The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s offices believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed 45-year-old Gabriel S. Carson, who was found dead inside a truck in Clear Creek Township just before 7:30 a.m.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault

CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Paulding County Saturday. It happened just before 8 am in the village of Cecil, which is about 5 miles north of the village of Paulding. According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
inkfreenews.com

Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney

SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
SIDNEY, IN
WTOL 11

Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
DEFIANCE, OH
Lima News

Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
cbs4indy.com

SILVER ALERT: Michigan man last seen in Fort Wayne

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Michigan Police Department is looking for 68-year-old Vance Beasley. Beasley is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with green eyes, and last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with a Michigan license plate that reads J8031. Beasley...
LANSING, MI
wfft.com

One injured after shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at the 800 block of Ventura Lane. They say a man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an argument led to the shooting. The shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

One person shot after a fight on Ventura Ln

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Ln Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2nd person dies after crash in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan...
celebsbar.com

Tram services CANCELLED in Bury and north Manchester as Metrolink battles 'soaring' heat

Metrolink services are buckling under the heat once again as Greater Manchester continues to bask in sunshine. Services have been cancelled this afternoon (August 13) between Bury and Crumpsall, in north Manchester. Trams were cancelled shortly before 1.30pm today. Metrolink says the disruption is 'due to high temperatures', and customers...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy