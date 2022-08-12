Read full article on original website
WOWO News
One dead in Huntington County crash
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, 45, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.
wfft.com
Huntington County Sheriff investigating deadly crash near CR 600 North
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s Offices are investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning. A witness saw a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado in a ravine near 4553 West, CR 600 N and alerted the authorities. When a Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene,...
inkfreenews.com
One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — One person was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Gilliam Drive and Detroit Street, Warsaw, Saturday evening, Aug. 13. The number of other injured persons was not available. Warsaw Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS were called to the intersection at...
wfft.com
One person injured in apartment fire on E. Washington Blvd
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A person is recovering from injuries after an apartment fire near downtown Fort Wayne Sunday. Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to 905 E. Washington Blvd just before 9 a.m. FWFD says crews saw black smoke from a rear window, as residents were self evacuating.
WANE-TV
Suspected drunk driver dies after missing curve, crashing into tree: police
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A death investigation is underway after a driver was found dead Sunday morning in a ravine, according to Huntington County officials. The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s offices believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed 45-year-old Gabriel S. Carson, who was found dead inside a truck in Clear Creek Township just before 7:30 a.m.
FWFD: Stovetop source of flames at downtown Fort Wayne apartments
Fire crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.
WANE-TV
3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
13abc.com
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Paulding County Saturday. It happened just before 8 am in the village of Cecil, which is about 5 miles north of the village of Paulding. According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old...
inkfreenews.com
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
WANE-TV
Police: Trespasser shot in Paulding believed to be on drugs
CECIL, Ohio (WANE) – A man who police were in the process of getting an arrest warrant for trespassed and was shot in a home in Paulding County on Saturday morning. He has since been released from the hospital. Police said they were called to a house for a...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
wfft.com
The Huntertown Fire Department car show is back for its second year
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Huntertown Heritage parade was not the only thing that brought people out of the house Saturday. The Huntertown Fire department car, truck, and bike show returned for its second year. It was free to show off your ride with an appreciated donation of $20.
Lima News
Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
WANE-TV
One person shot after a fight in southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Lane Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
cbs4indy.com
SILVER ALERT: Michigan man last seen in Fort Wayne
LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Michigan Police Department is looking for 68-year-old Vance Beasley. Beasley is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with green eyes, and last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with a Michigan license plate that reads J8031. Beasley...
wfft.com
One injured after shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at the 800 block of Ventura Lane. They say a man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an argument led to the shooting. The shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
WANE-TV
One person shot after a fight on Ventura Ln
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Ln Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
WANE-TV
2nd person dies after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan...
celebsbar.com
Tram services CANCELLED in Bury and north Manchester as Metrolink battles 'soaring' heat
Metrolink services are buckling under the heat once again as Greater Manchester continues to bask in sunshine. Services have been cancelled this afternoon (August 13) between Bury and Crumpsall, in north Manchester. Trams were cancelled shortly before 1.30pm today. Metrolink says the disruption is 'due to high temperatures', and customers...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
